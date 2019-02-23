Badminton star PV Sindhu today co-piloted Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at an event of Aero India 2019 in Bangalore. She has become the first ever woman who has flown aircraft which was granted the final nod at the show. The Indian shuttler took over the aircraft which was earlier praised by Army Chief.

Considered as the youngest, Sindhu became the first ever to have taken a sortie on aircraft that was granted the Final Operational Clearance at the show. The 23-year-old player also became the first Indian woman to have co-piloted the aircraft.

On Women’s special, Aero India 2019 is showcasing women’s achievements in the space sector. Throughout the day, women achievers will be felicitated and a book will also be released.

Badminton player PV Sindhu waves as she is about to take off for a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft – Tejas in Bengaluru. #AeroIndia2019 pic.twitter.com/KvYkPLiGT5 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

Tejas is a homegrown single-engine fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. The aircraft has also considered as a weaponised fighter jet by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

It has got a green signal for its final operational clearance (FOC) on Wednesday from military aviation regulator Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (Cemilac) for induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Earlier, the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat who had all praise for the aircraft also flown the Tejas and described it as wonderful aircraft.

As per reports, the IAF is expected to order additional Tejas aircraft including 73 Tejas LCA Mark-IA, 10 two-seat LCA trainer aircraft on its fleet as it’s has cleared all tests for its final clearance.

