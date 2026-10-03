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Home > Sports News > Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid

Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid

Bahrain GP 2026 qualifying saw Max Verstappen claim pole at Sepang, beating Lewis Hamilton and ending Mercedes’ pole streak. Kimi Antonelli moved to third, while Isack Hadjar’s grid penalty dropped him to eighth. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri start fifth and sixth.

Max Verstappen claimed his first pole of the 2026 season. Image Credit: X/@Max33Verstappen
Max Verstappen claimed his first pole of the 2026 season. Image Credit: X/@Max33Verstappen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 19:20 IST

Bahrain GP 2026: At the Formula One Bahrain grand prix at Malaysia on Saturday, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen may well have reminded Formula One fans that he remains the prime sovereign of the demanding Sepang track, nine years after he last won here with the pole.

Verstappen clocked 1 minute 35.130 seconds to edge out Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who snatched second place in the dying moments of qualifying despite struggling with tyre degradation in the brutal Malaysian heat.

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Max Verstappen Makes First Pole-Finish of F1 2026 Season

Verstappen’s team mate Isack Hadjar was third fastest but will start eighth due to a five-place-grid penalty, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli moved up to third for Mercedes alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen was the last driver to win a Grand Prix in Malaysia in 2017, in what was his second career victory, before the race was taken off the calendar after the government said it could not justify the costs.

Nine years and four championships later, the Dutchman became the first driver this season to put a car without a Mercedes engine on pole.

“It’s fantastic, we’ve been trying for many Grands Prix to get more, sometimes a bit closer to the others,” said Verstappen as he eyes his first win of the season.

“But to finally get it from where we started the season, pretty incredible.”

Bahrain GP 2026: Full Starting Grid

P1 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

P2 – Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

P3 – Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

P4 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

P5 – Lando Norris (McLaren)

P6 – Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

P7 – George Russell (Mercedes)

P8 – Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

P9 – Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

P10 – Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)

P11 – Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

P12 – Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

P13 – Carlos Sainz (Williams)

P14 – Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

P15 – Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)

P16 – Oliver Bearman (Haas)

P17 – Esteban Ocon (Haas)

P18 – Alex Albon (Williams)

P19 – Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac)

P20 – Sergio Perez (Cadillac)

P21 – Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

P22 – Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)

Bahrain GP 2026: Lewis Hamilton Shares His Experience in Sepang

Hamilton, who also has one victory in Sepang, struggled with tyre degradation in practice sessions but the veteran Briton said they had now found the right setup.

“It’s so hot here, I keep saying it. But that’s made it a massive challenge for the tyres, for the car, for the mechanics in the garage,” Hamilton said.

“We made so many changes through all these practice sessions because the cars are sliding, these tyres are overheating. It was really, really hard to find a good balance.

“We made one last change going into qualifying and I think we hit the sweet spot.”

Hadjar sounded frustrated on the team radio despite finishing third fastest and later said he expected to go second quickest to limit the grid penalty as much as possible.

“It’s a bit unfortunate we take the penalty on a track that fast,” Hadjar said. “But you know, from P8, I’m confident we can go through the field and come back for a good result.”

Season Leaders Kimi Antonelli and George Russell Take 3rd & 8th Spot

Mercedes endured a disappointing qualifying session despite bringing an upgrade package to Malaysia. Antonelli had his first Q2 lap deleted for exceeding track limits, prompting a surprised radio exchange.

“Wait, what? Are we sure about the track limits,” he asked before recovering to go second-fastest in the session on fresh soft tyres.

However, he could barely squeeze anything more out of the car in Q3, while teammate George Russell – second in the championship – could only manage eighth.

McLaren’s reigning champion Lando Norris and team mate Oscar Piastri will start on the third row, and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto completed the top 10.

Also Read: India vs Brazil Football: What are India and Brazil Teams’ Ranks Before Their Historic Clash in Kolkata?

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Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid
Tags: Bahrain GP 2026f1formula 1lewis hamiltonMax Verstappen

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Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid

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Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid
Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid
Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid
Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid
Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid

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