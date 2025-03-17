Bahrain vs Hong Kong T20 Final: Hong Kong Takes First Strike After Winning Toss–Match Updates & How To Watch

Both teams finished the league stage with three wins each, but Bahrain secured the top position on the points table due to a superior net run rate.

The final showdown of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series is set as Hong Kong takes on Bahrain at the Bayuemas Oval. Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza won the toss and elected to bat first in this high-stakes encounter.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong: Playing XIs

Bahrain:

Fiaz Ahmed, Prashant Kurup (wk), Asif Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir (c), Junaid Aziz, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Khan

Hong Kong:

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza (c), Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla

Bahrain vs Hong Kong: Road to the Final

Both teams finished the league stage with three wins each, but Bahrain secured the top position on the points table due to a superior net run rate. The only loss Bahrain suffered was against Hong Kong in a thrilling Super Over finish. With the trophy on the line, Bahrain will be eager to avenge that defeat, while Hong Kong will aim to repeat their success and claim the championship.

Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bahrain vs Hong Kong final match on the FanCode app and website. The match will not be available for live telecast on any television channel in India.

Full Squads

Bahrain Squad:

Fiaz Ahmed, Prashant Kurup (wk), Asif Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir (c), Junaid Aziz, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Khan, Sai Sarthak, Ubaid Martuza, Muhammed Basil, Asif Shaikh

Hong Kong Squad:

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza (c), Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Martin Coetzee, Darsh Vora, Ali Hassan, Aizaz Khan.

