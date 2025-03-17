Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Bahrain vs Hong Kong T20 Final: Hong Kong Takes First Strike After Winning Toss–Match Updates & How To Watch

Bahrain vs Hong Kong T20 Final: Hong Kong Takes First Strike After Winning Toss–Match Updates & How To Watch

Both teams finished the league stage with three wins each, but Bahrain secured the top position on the points table due to a superior net run rate.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong T20 Final: Hong Kong Takes First Strike After Winning Toss–Match Updates & How To Watch

Hong Kong


The final showdown of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series is set as Hong Kong takes on Bahrain at the Bayuemas Oval. Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza won the toss and elected to bat first in this high-stakes encounter.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong: Playing XIs

Bahrain:

Fiaz Ahmed, Prashant Kurup (wk), Asif Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir (c), Junaid Aziz, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Khan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hong Kong:

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza (c), Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla

Bahrain vs Hong Kong: Road to the Final

Both teams finished the league stage with three wins each, but Bahrain secured the top position on the points table due to a superior net run rate. The only loss Bahrain suffered was against Hong Kong in a thrilling Super Over finish. With the trophy on the line, Bahrain will be eager to avenge that defeat, while Hong Kong will aim to repeat their success and claim the championship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bahrain vs Hong Kong final match on the FanCode app and website. The match will not be available for live telecast on any television channel in India.

Full Squads

Bahrain Squad:

Fiaz Ahmed, Prashant Kurup (wk), Asif Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir (c), Junaid Aziz, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Khan, Sai Sarthak, Ubaid Martuza, Muhammed Basil, Asif Shaikh

Hong Kong Squad:

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza (c), Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Martin Coetzee, Darsh Vora, Ali Hassan, Aizaz Khan.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Virat Kohli Chooses Not To Share His Cricket Milestones Online

Filed under

Bahrain vs Hong Kong T20 Final

The State Level Police Re

Assam Police Constable Exam 2025 Postponed: New Date Announced, Admit Card Release Details
newsx

New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20I: Babar-Rizwan’s Absence Exposed? Pakistan Suffers Heaviest T20I Defeat to Kiwis
newsx

How Many Are In The ‘Shishtachar’ Squads? Their Role And Operational Strategy Explained
A 3.9 magnitude earthquak

Los Angeles Earthquake: 3.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Malibu,Tremors Felt In Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley And...
newsx

IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch Chooses Mumbai Indians Over PSL, Faces Legal Action from PCB
newsx

Curfew Imposed In South Waziristan Amid Rising Security Threats
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Assam Police Constable Exam 2025 Postponed: New Date Announced, Admit Card Release Details

Assam Police Constable Exam 2025 Postponed: New Date Announced, Admit Card Release Details

New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20I: Babar-Rizwan’s Absence Exposed? Pakistan Suffers Heaviest T20I Defeat to Kiwis

New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20I: Babar-Rizwan’s Absence Exposed? Pakistan Suffers Heaviest T20I Defeat to Kiwis

How Many Are In The ‘Shishtachar’ Squads? Their Role And Operational Strategy Explained

How Many Are In The ‘Shishtachar’ Squads? Their Role And Operational Strategy Explained

Los Angeles Earthquake: 3.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Malibu,Tremors Felt In Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley And Ventura

Los Angeles Earthquake: 3.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Malibu,Tremors Felt In Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley And...

IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch Chooses Mumbai Indians Over PSL, Faces Legal Action from PCB

IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch Chooses Mumbai Indians Over PSL, Faces Legal Action from PCB

Entertainment

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips