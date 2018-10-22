Commonwealth Games champion, wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday lost to Japan's Takuto Otoguro in Budapest in the World Wrestling Championship. He settled down with a silver while missing the gold in 65kg freestyle category in Hungary. Bajrang Punia, who is 24-year-old wrestler, lost to 19-year-old Takuto Otoguro of Japan.

Commonwealth Games champion, wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday lost to Japan’s Takuto Otoguro in Budapest in the World Wrestling Championship. He settled down with a silver while missing the gold in 65kg freestyle category in Hungary. Bajrang Punia, who is 24-year-old wrestler, lost to 19-year-old Takuto Otoguro of Japan. Earlier in 2013 edition of the World Wrestling Championship, Bajrang Punia had settled on bronze medal in the 60kg freestyle category. Bajrang may have lost the chance to clinch the gold in 2018 edition of the World Wrestling Championship, but by clinching the silver, he has become the only Indian wrestler to bag two medals in the world tournament.

Giving a tough competition to Takuto Otoguro of Japan, Bajrang Punia tried his best to defeat Otogura but the 19-year-old constantly targeted his legs and claimed victory by 16-9 to clinch the title at the World Wrestling Championship. Bajrang Punia would have become the second Indian wrestler to grab the gold at the world wrestling tournament if he would have defeated Takuto Otoguro in the final game.

However, Bajrang Punia even after losing the final has become the fourth Indian wrestler to be able to reach the final of the World Wrestling Tournament. Earlier in 2010, wrestler Sushil Kumar had made the country proud when he clinched the gold at the world wrestling championship when the games held in Moscow. While Takuto Otoguro has become the youngest Japanese wrestler to clinch the world championship title, earlier in 1976, Japan’s Yuji Takada had created history and the gold when he was just 20.

Speaking after losing the final, Bajrang Punia said that he was so close but yet so far. Punia added that he expected to the Gold but now he has to satisfy with a silver. However, Punia was happy that he ended at a better position with his previous performance at the world wrestling championship in 2013 when he won a bronze.

