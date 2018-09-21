Bajrang Punia on Friday threatened to move court if his name is not included for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Punia has contended that he has more points that Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who have been recommended for the Khel Ratna. Rathore, as per Punia, has assured that his case will be looked into.

Miffed with the Union Sports Ministry for not putting his name forward for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday threatened to move court if he doesn’t get a favourable reply.

Earlier in the day, Punia said that he had met Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh to put his case in front of him. During the meet, Punia contended that he has more points that Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who have been recommended for the Khel Ratna. Rathore, as per Punia, has assured that his case will be looked into.

“I was supposed to meet the Minister today but suddenly we got a call last evening for the meeting. I asked the minister about the reason for not considering me for the Khel Ratna. He said I didn’t have enough points which is wrong. I have garnered more points than the two (Virat Kohli and Mirabai Chanu) who were nominated,” Bajrang was quoted by PTI as saying.

Minister Rathore met Punia and explained to him why his name was not considered. However as per a source in the sports ministry, even though he has promised Bajrang to look into the matter, it is unlikely that any changes will be made.

As far as the rule goes, the Ministry may not recommend the award to the recipient of the highest marks across disciplines but in a particular sports discipline, the award will be recommended only for the recipient of the highest aggregate marks.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli had 0 points to his name while Mirabai Chanu had 44. The two sportspersons got the nomination for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award while Bajrang Punia, who has more points (80) was left out.

Bajrang Punia has won gold medals at Gold Coast and Jakarta this year, while he had won silver medals in the 2014 editions of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Apart from these, he also has a 2013 World Championship bronze medal to his credit. But it did not come into consideration as the points system for giving away the award was introduced only in 2014.

