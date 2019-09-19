Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They both stormed into the semi-finals of the World Wrestling Championships 2019.

Indian wrestler and World No. 1 Bajrang Punia entered into the semi-final of the men’s 65kg freestyle event at World Wrestling Championships at Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan. The star Indian wrestler also sealed his place for the next year’s Tokyo Olympics. With Punia, another Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya also stormed into the semi-final in men’s 57kg freestyle event and also became the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic event 2019.

Bajrang Punia who plays for Punjab Royals in the Pro Wrestling League beat North Korea’s Jong Son 8-2 in his 65 kg freestyle event in the quarter-final of the World Wrestling Championship. On the other hand, Haryana Hammers’s Ravi Kumar Dahiya defeated Japan’s Yuki Takahashi 6-1 in the 57 kg quarters.

There was little doubt about Bajrang Punia’s success in the tournament as the star Indian wrestler won all four events that he competed this season. He started the World Wrestling Championship as the World number one and the top seed in 65kg quarters.

Bajrang lived up to his reputation as he dominated North Korea’s Jong Son, showing strong defence and sharp counter-attacking skills. Bajrang won the encounter 8-1 to register his place in the semi-finals. He will take on Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan in the semi-final of the tournament’s men’s 65kg freestyle event.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya was impressive at the event as he defeated former world champion Yuki Takahashi 6-1 in the quarter-finals of 57kg freestyle event in the World Wrestling championships. Ravi Kumar will face Zavur Uguev of Russia in the semi-finals.

