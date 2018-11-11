India's star wrestler Bajrang Punia smashed another record on Saturday by securing the first spot in the United World Wrestling ranking's in 65 kg men's freestyle wrestling category. After bagging the first spot, Punia told reporters that his goal is to win a gold medal at Olympics and he will not stop till he achieves his aim and make the country proud.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won a silver medal in last month’s World Championships at Budapest, has been named as the world number 1 player in the United World Wrestling ranking’s in 65 kg men’s freestyle wrestling category. After bagging the world no. 1 spot, the 24-year-old wrestler told the media that it’s a proud and happy moment for him and his hard work paid the fruitful result. He added that his goal is to win a gold medal at Olympics and he will not stop till he achieves his aim and make the country proud.

2018 has been a successful year for Bajrang Punia as he won 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal for India at various international events including Budapest World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games 2018. The star wrestler thanked and credited this achievement to his coach Shako Benitidis and mentor Yogeshwar Dutt. “I think the coach and foreign stints have given me a lot of exposure and I’m training in a more organised way,” said Punia.

Bajrang Punia tops the charts with 96 points in the UWW’s men’s 65 kg category. Punia was followed by Cuba’s Alejandro Enrique Vlades Tobier with 66 points. While the third position was secured by Russia’s Akhmed Chakaev holding 62. Punia is the first Indian wrestler to be ranked No. 1 in the world. Earlier in 2010, Sushil Kumar became the world champion in the 66kg men’s freestyle wrestling category.

