Tainted Australian cricketer, Steve Smith's career has been hit hard by the ball-tampering controversy which saw him getting banned. His father Peter Smith in a video which has now gone viral on social media can be seen dumping his son's cricket kit bag in a garage. Smith has been banned for a year by Cricket Australia.

Tainted Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been going through the most terrible phase in his otherwise glittery career. After being banned by Cricket Australia for orchestrating the shameful ball tampering incident against South Africa, Smith’s father was seen dumping his cricket kit in a garage. Peter Smith, Smith’s father who has been continuously supporting his son during the rough phase was also present with him during his Sydney press conference where he broke down while admitting his mistakes and taking full responsibility of the incident which has rocked a sports-loving Australia.

Smith along with his deputy David Warner and teammate Cameron Bancroft was handed a ban by Cricket Australia. He will not be participating in any form of domestic or international cricket for his country for 1 year. The video of Peter Smith dumping his son’s kit bag has gone viral on social media with the fans divided in their opinions on the ball tampering saga. “He’ll be fine, he’ll survive, he’ll survive,” Steve Smith’s father can be heard saying while dumping the bag in a garage.

Earlier David Warner too broke down in his presser while apologising for his actions in the Cape Town Test. He went on to an extent of saying that he might never play for Australia again. Bancroft too had issued a tearful apology for executing the unfair technique. He was caught red-handed on television cameras trying to use a yellow sticky tape to tamper with the ball conditions for gaining an advantage in the match which Aussies eventually lost.

ALSO READ: David Warner’s wife Candice blames herself for husband’s downfall after ball-tampering scandal

Steve Smith's Father Peter Smith Dumps His Cricket Kit pic.twitter.com/O7WArgbEZT — Desi Stuffs (@DesiStuffs) March 31, 2018

Smith in his presser admitted that he was absolutely devastated by the incident and that it has left him absolutely gutted. “I’m the captain of the Australian team. It’s on my watch and I take responsibility for what happened last Saturday. “I will do everything to make up for my mistake. If any good can come for this… it can be a lesson for others. I hope I can be a force for change. I know I will regret this for the rest of my life. I am absolutely gutted. Cricket is my life and hope it can be again. I’m sorry. I’m absolutely devastated,” said Smith with tears in his eyes. Smith and Warner also lost out on their IPL contracts after getting banned from participating in the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab star Chris Gayle announces India arrival with super Bhangra

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App