Indian cricketer after lamenting at ICC for being lenient with Australians in the ball-tampering scandal softened his stand after the trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft was handed heavy bans fro involvement in tampering. Calling the ban ridiculous, Harbhajan in a tweet said Smith, Warner and Bancroft were not criminals.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took a rather dramatic U-turn on his views regarding ball tampering saga which has taken the cricketing world by storm with Australia being in the centre of criticism. The tainted Australian trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft has been banned from taking part in any domestic or international tournament by Cricket Australia following them being proven guilty of ball tampering against South Africa in the third Test at the Newlands, Cape Town. After lashing out at ICC’s for being lenient in handing out punishments to the Aussies for ball tampering, Harbhajan softened his stand and reckoned that the 1 year ban on Smith and Warner was ridiculous.

Steve Smith and David Warner both were suspended for one year each by CA while Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban for executing the ball tampering attempt on the third day of the third Test between Australia and South Africa. The viral footage of the match shoed Bancroft trying to tamper with the ball conditions with a yellow object which he later revealed was a sticky tape he had used to collect dust from the ground to roughen up the ball’s surface for extra swing. ICC following Smith and Bancroft’s confession in the post match press conference had issued a one man match for Smith while penalising Bancroft his 75% match fee.

Harbhajan then criticising ICC’s linient stand on the matter jhad bashed the top board for being biased in its judgment towards Australians. “wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules,” Bhajji had tweeted referring to the controversial India-South Africa Test match when six Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly were banned for aggressive appealing.

Steve Smith in his first press conference back in Australia issued a tearful apology to fans while taking full blame for his and team’s mistakes on the pitch. Soon after Smith’s conference, Harbhajan was among the few Indian cricketers who came out in his support. The Turbanator termed Cricket Australia’s decision as ridiculous and wrote that Smith and Warner were not criminals to be banned for an year. “A year ban for ball tempering ?? That’s a joke.What kind of crime they have done ?Taking the game away from someone for a year is absolutely nonsense.understand if ban was for 1 test series or 2 but this is ridiculous.hope @CricketAus reduce th ban @stevesmith49 @davidwarner31” his latest tweet read.

wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 25, 2018

A year ban for ball tempering ?? That’s a joke.What kind of crime they have done ?Taking the game away from someone for a year is absolutely nonsense.understand if ban was for 1 test series or 2 but this is ridiculous.hope @CricketAus reduce th ban @stevesmith49 @davidwarner31 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2018

Not just Harbhajan, but Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir also came out in Steve Smith’s support after he was banned for a year. Gambhir went on to an extent of saying that the two banned Aussie stars might be paying the price for revolting against Cricket Australia for a pay hike of the players.

“While cricket needs to be corruption-free but feel sanctions on Aussies bit harsh. Are @stevesmith49 & @davidwarner31 paying for revolt for pay hike? History has it administrators deride those who standup for players’ cause. Classic case: Ian Chappell #BallTampering #StevenSmith,” Gambhr wrote in one of his tweets defending Smith and Warner.

While cricket needs to be corruption-free but feel sanctions on Aussies bit harsh. Are @stevesmith49 & @davidwarner31 paying for revolt for pay hike? History has it administrators deride those who standup for players’ cause. Classic case: Ian Chappell #BallTampering #StevenSmith — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2018

Breaking down in his press conference, Steve Smith said sorry to the fans and said that he will try to return back stronger. “I am sorry. I want to make it clear that as the captain of the Australia Cricket team I take full responsibility. I made a serious error of judgment and I now understand the consequences. I will do everything I can do to make up for my mistake and the damage it has caused. If any good can come of this, it can be a lesson to others, and I hope can be a cause for change,” Smith said in the presser following which Australia coach Darren Lehmann also announced his stepping down from the post after the conclusion of the ongoing fourth Test match between Australia and South Africa at the Wanderers.

