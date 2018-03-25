The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday gave its verdict on the controversial ball tampering incident involving the Australian cricket team. ICC handed one-match suspension to Australian skipper Steve Smith and three demerit points to Cameron Bancroft. On Saturday the duo had admitted to ball tampering after videos of Bancroft trying to tamper the ball with a yellow sticky tape went viral across social media.

Australian captain Steve Smith will serve a one-match suspension and fined 100% of his match fee after admitting to ball tampering against South Africa in a Test match on Saturday, confirmed the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a release. The decision comes after Steve Smith and David Warner stepped down from captaincy and vice-captaincy following a shocking press conference after the third day’s play between Australia and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, Aussie opener Cameron Bancroft and skipper Smith confessed to ball tampering to gain an advantage in the important match.

Under the Article 2.2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which prohibits to ‘all types of conduct of a serious nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game’, ICC Chief Executive David Richardson charged Smith of two suspension points and banned him for the next Test match, which will be the final encounter of the series. Smith will also see four demerit points added to his record, further tarnishing his reputation as an able captain. Smith on Saturday had confessed that he and the main leadership of the Australian team were aware of the controversial move which got red handed on Television cameras.

“The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game, risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match, the players and the sport itself and is, therefore ‘serious’ in nature. As captain, Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended.”

“The game needs to have a hard look at itself. In recent weeks we have seen incidents of ugly sledging, send-offs, dissent against umpires’ decisions, a walk-off, ball tampering and some ordinary off-field behaviour.

“The ICC needs to do more to prevent poor behaviour and better police the spirit of the game, defining more clearly what is expected of players and enforcing the regulations in a consistent fashion. In addition and most importantly Member countries need to show more accountability for their teams’ conduct. Winning is important but not at the expense of the spirit of the game which is intrinsic and precious to the sport of cricket. We have to raise the bar across all areas,” said David Richardson in a statement.

Apart from Smith, Bancroft who had admitted to having been charged for ball tampering will survive a 75% cut in his match fee and will be handed three demerit points for being the main accused of tampering. Bancroft had admitted having broken the Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. He was caught red-handed on the TV cameras trying to change the condition of the ball by using granules from the ground which he collected with the help of a sticky yellow tape. When the footages of his controversial actions went viral, Bancroft deceived the on-field umpires who interrupted the play to check on him as he put out a black piece of cloth from his pocket.

The beans were spilt in the post-match press conference where Smith and Bancroft apologised for their actions and confessed that the idea was known to the Australian leadership and that they were sorry.

Australian skipper Steve Smith and his Deputy David Warner’s Indian Premier League future too lies in a hang after IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla confirmed that the committee will take a call after International Cricket Council (ICC)’s verdict on the ball tampering controversy.

After Cricket Australia confirmed that Smith and Warner had agreed to step down from the roles of captain and the vice-captain of the team respectively for the remaining of the South Africa series, reports have emerged that IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals are also planning to sack Smith and appoint veteran Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain. However, Shukla talking on the issue said that the IPL governing committee will wait for a decision from ICC and Cricket Australia before taking a call on the matter.

“This is a matter of serious concern for all of us. We are waiting for the decision of ICC& Cricket Australia before taking any step,” the IPL chairman told ANI. He also stated that IPL will take a decision before the start of the tournament on April 7 while mentioning that an immediate decision without discussions will not be appropriate. “Matches will start on 7th April & we will take a decision before that, in coming 1-2 days. Announcing a decision today won’t be right. We are holding discussions with those concerned,” he added.

