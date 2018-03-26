In the aftermath of the ball tampering incident that has put the scanner on the Australian captain, vice-captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra has said that the Aussie duo should be allowed to take part in the Indian Premier League and should not be handed life bans as they are the inspirational figures of the game.

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla was the first one to speak on the future of controversy marred Australian captain and vice-captain duo of Steve Smith and David Warner after the two players respectively stood down from their post following Smith’s and Cameron Bancroft’s revelations of ball tampering on the third day of the third Test match between Australia and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Australian team’s nucleus is in danger in the aftermath of the controversy and so are the futures of Steve Smith and David Warner in the IPL 2018.

After former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan had on Sunday demanded the IPL administration to ban Smith and Warner from taking part in the competition, veteran pacer Ashish Nehra, who is also a bowling mentor for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming season has batted for their inclusion. Nehra condemning the ball tampering incident said that it was wrong on Steve Smith’s part to orchestrate the ball tampering move but it should not be a deciding factor for the Australian’s future in the IPL. Smith was banned for a game and charged his 100% match fee by the ICC after he and Bancroft admitted a pre-planned ball tampering move which the Australian leadership was aware of. He also decided to step down as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals who have named Ajjinkya Rahane as their new captain for the 2018 IPL edition. Meanwhile, on Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman has maintained that the team will wait for the final decision by Cricket Australia before making a call regarding team’s captaincy which is currently on Warner’s shoulder.

“I know what they did was wrong. But if we think that this is the first time that ball tampering is happening, then that is also wrong. But the best part is they admitted their mistake and ICC has sanctioned them. Obviously, we don’t know what Cricket Australia will do but if they don’t play, it will be a huge setback for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are quality players and it will be sad if they miss out on IPL,” Nehra told reporters during RCB’s team event in Bengaluru.

Nehra who was one of India’s finest fast bowlers during his peak and a master of swing himself also gave the insight to swing bowling to the reporters present there. The 38-year-old said there are many ways to make a ball swing and that tampering is certainly not one of them, labelling the move as cheating. “Yes, it’s an art but then stealing is also an art. Would you put a thief in jail or praise him. Reverse swing is an art but ball tampering is dishonesty. And there are ways to prepare a ball for reverse swing without tampering,” said Nehra who used to trouble best of batsmen with his pace and swing even in his late 30s.

“Also this is a phenomena, you will find mainly in Test cricket as in T20 and ODIs, it’s difficult to reverse the white ball. In ODIs, two new white balls are used, so chances are really less. It’s only in Test cricket which is played for a considerable amount of time that teams want their bowlers to try reverse swing. Now conditions also play a huge role in reverse swing. If conditions are dry and pitch abrasive, the ball will in any case reverse. For example at the Feroz Shah Kotla, even a Ranji team will get the SG Test to reverse within 10 overs,” he further explained.

Nehra when asked about his role as RCB’s bowling mentor in the gruelling IPL season, said that he will act as a support to the bowlers and help them with crucial inputs. “My job is to give inputs to the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini in order to ensure that they know what lines to bowl in particular situations,” said the veteran pacer.

Earlier on Sunday, Atul Wassan speaking to the ANI had said that he would like to see the IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad take a tough call and ban Smith and Warner from playing in the IPL. “I think he should not be playing IPL as just stepping down of captaincy and getting a ban of few matches is not enough for somebody of his stature. He is the guy people look up to. He and David Warner should not be playing in IPL. Those teams will have to take a hard call as game is bigger than the players,” Wassan told ANI.

ALSO READ: Controversy-marred Steve Smith steps down as Rajasthan Royals captain, Ajinkya Rahane to lead the charge

Bancroft speaking in the post-match press conference after the end of third day’s play in Cape Town admitted that he had been charged by the match officials for tampering with the ball conditions using a sticky tape. He confessed using a yellow sticky tape to collect dust from the ground and rub it on the ball’s surface to generate swing.

“I saw an opportunity to use some tape, get some granules from the rough patches on the wicket and try to change the ball condition,” Bancroft said. “It didn’t work; the umpires didn’t change the ball. But once I was sighted on the screens and having done that, that resulted in me shoving it down my trousers,” he added.

“The leadership group knew about it. We spoke about it at lunch. I am not proud of what’s happened. It’s not within the spirit of the game. My integrity, the team’s integrity and the leadership group’s integrity have come into question. It won’t happen again.

“It was the leadership group’s idea. Poor choice and we deeply regret our actions. The coaches weren’t involved. It was purely the leadership group who came up with this. This is the first time it has happened under my leadership.

“We saw this game as such as an important game. We’ve seen the ball reversing through this series and this ball didn’t seem like it was going to go. It’s such poor actions. Deeply regrettable and won’t happen again. I can promise you. I can promise you this is the first time it has happened. I am embarrassed. I know the boys in the shed are embarrassed as well. Being the leader, I am incredibly sorry. If we weren’t caught, I would still regret it,” Smith told the media.

ALSO READ: VVS Laxman goes on the defensive over David Warner’s IPL future

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App