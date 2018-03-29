Australia coach Darren Lehmann has ended his long-kept silence and issued a public apology over the ball-tampering incident. Coach Lehman said that the players need to improve their behaviour on and off the field to win their fans back. He said that he would like to apologize to the Australian public and the cricket family. Lehmann added the players were going through a really tough time.

The sandpaper scandal where Australian cricketers Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft face a ban for one year and nine months respectively for tampering with ball is again back in the headlines after Australia coach Darren Lehmann has ended his long-kept silence and issued a public apology over the ball-tampering incident. Issuing a public apology, Lehmann asked for an apology for the ‘grave mistakes’ done by Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and Vice-captain David Warner, who stepped down from his position following the sandpaper scandal in Cape Town. The following row has also turned out to be a costly affair for the team to deal with. Team sponsor Magellan ended its deal with the Australian Test team. Following this fallout, more personal sponsors have distanced themselves from the players involved in sandpaper scandal. The three-year deal with CA was only struck in August 2017.

While speaking to the public, Darren Lehmann promised that Australia will surely change their approach towards the game. Expressing his emotions, Lehman said, that Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, were ‘not bad people’ at all. He further urged the authorities that the players should be given a second chance. Coach Darren Lehman, who had been cleared of any wrongdoing by a Cricket Australia investigation, also expressed concerns over the mental state of the banned player. In order regain their lost credibility and respect, Coach Lehman said that the players need to improve their behaviour on and off the field to win their fans back.

Talking to the media, he said, “I would like to apologize to the Australian public and the cricket family. What happened Saturday is not something that is acceptable from the Australian cricket team. They are hurting and I feel for them and their families.” Issuing his apology Darren Lehmann said, “I would like to apologize to the Australian public and the cricket family. What happened Saturday is not something that is acceptable from the Australian cricket team.” Stating that he would they would extend their support to the players, he said, “I worry about the three guys immensely. We love all of our players and they are going through a really tough time.”

Dodging questions over his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal, Lehmann reiterated that the first he knew of the ball-tampering incident was when he saw it on the big screen at Newlands. he said, “I am confident it is an isolated issue and a grave mistake. It’s never happened before in speaking to those guys.”

