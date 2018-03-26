In the aftermath of the sensational ball-tampering row which shocked the entire cricekt world, Tim Paine was asked to step in as the acting captain for Australia on Sunday for the remaining Test matches against South Africa. Speaking after his appointment and also on the ball tampering row, Tim Paine described the past 24 hours as really bizarre and strange for Australia. When asked about the former skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, the Tasmanian wicket-keeper said: "They're not great''.

"It's been a horrible 24 hours, they're struggling, but probably the reality and the enormity of what's happened is starting to sink in," Paine said | Photo: IANS

Tim Paine’s return in the Australian squad might not have come as a surprise for many pundits 5 months ago but his appointment as the new Aussie skipper in the wake of his side’s most horrible 24 hours will surely test his and his side’s resiliency against hosts South Africa. The Tasmanian wicket-keeper batsman was handed over the reins of captaincy from Steve Smith in the aftermath of sensational ball tampering controversy. Australia witnessed a crushing defeat at the hands of the hosts in the third Test of the four-match rubber at Cape Town.

Tim Pain’s disheartened side were asked to accomplish a world record chase of 430 runs by the Protease. Adding further embarrassment to a controversial Test series, the Proteas decimated the visitors comprehensively and registered a staggering win by 322 runs to lead the ongoing series 2-1 at Cape Town. Australia were all out for 107 with David Warner, who chose to step down the proposal to lead the deflated Aussies emerged as the top scorer with his ineffective 32 run knock. Painting the ‘strange’ and unforgettable times of Australian cricket through his perspective, the acting skipper said that it is certainly not an ideal time for anyone who would prefer sitting here.

“We had a quick chat as we do as a team every morning and Steve and Dave both announced that they were stepping down and then I was told by the chairman of selectors that I would be captain for the day,” Paine said. “It was extremely difficult, that’s no excuse for what you saw in the last 45 minutes, we are still the Australian cricket team and we are expected to put up a better effort than what we did today. It was in some trying circumstances and probably circumstances we brought on ourselves.” he added.

Acting Australia Test captain Tim Paine fronted the media after the 322-run loss in Cape Town and spoke about his "strange" ascension to interim skipper #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/ffF4Qc2tSx — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 25, 2018

