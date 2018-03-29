Australia coach Darren Lehmann in the pre-match conference before the fourth Test against South Africa in Wanderers announced that he will not be continuing as the team's coach after the match. Lehmann was issued a clean cheat by Cricket Australia after an investigation in the ball tampering scandal which saw skipper Steve Smith and David Warner receive bans for 1 year respectively while Cameron Bancroft got a 9-month ban.

Australian coach Darren Lehmann has decided to quit as team’s coach after the fourth Test against South Africa in Wanderers. The recent ball-tampering saga has hit the nucleus of Australian cricket with three players including skipper Steve Smith getting banned for one year from participating in both domestic and international games for Australia. The decision comes after Smith in today’s press conference broke down while apologising for his mistakes as a leader. Lehmann, however, had been issued a clean cheat by Cricket Australia and his decision to step down now is a shocking one for the fans.

Darren Lehman came out clean of the ball-tampering allegations being levelled on him as a part of the leadership group that Steve Smith mentioned in the post-match press conference after the third day of the third Test at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Cricket Australia Chief James Sutherland confirmed that Lehmann who had no idea of the ball tampering conspiracy was seen sending down heated messages to 12th man Peter Handscomb when Cameron Bancroft trying to rub a foreign object on the ball was caught red-handed on television cameras. Cricket Australia had confirmed that Lehmann had no idea about the ball tampering plan which was hatched by Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

A tearful Lehmann said it had been a terrible few days for him and that he cannot take any more abuse. “As many who sit in this room will know, life on the road means a lot of time away from loved ones and after speaking to my family, it is the right time to step away. Speaking to the players and saying goodbye is the toughest thing I have had to do,” said Lehmann with tears in his eyes. “I hope the team rebuilds and the Australian public can forgive the young men and get behind the XI,” he added, asking for support from the public for the Australian cricket team which has landed in trouble following the ball-tampering or the Sandpaper Gate scandal.

Earlier today, suspended former skipper Steve Smith broke down in a Press Conference in Sydney and admitted his failure as a leader of the team. He along with Warner will serve a one year ban from playing both international and domestic cricket for Australia. Both the players have also been banned from playing in the Indian Premier League following Cricket Australia’s penalty. Earlier International Cricket Council had adjudged a 1-game ban for Smith while penalising Bancroft of 75% of his match fee.

“I want to clarify that specific point. He sent a message to say ‘what the hell is going on’, except he didn’t use the word ‘hell’,” Sutherland told reporters at the Australia team hotel in Johannesburg about Lehmann. “(Cricket Australia’s head of integrity) Iain Roy in his investigation found that to be the fact. I am satisfied that Darren Lehmann was not involved and didn’t know anything about the plan,” Sutherland added when asked about Lehmann after Smith, Warner and Bancroft were banned.

However, despite not having a role in the whole controversy, Lehmann was always under the scanner for being in charge of the team and decided to step down. The 48-year-old admitted that it will be difficult for him to step down as the team’s coach but he had been talking to the hierarchy about the decision. “Speaking to the players and saying goodbye is the toughest thing I have had to do,” said Lehmann who played 27 Tests and 117 ODI matches for Australia. “It’s been happening for a few days and you think you can keep going but the amount of abuse just takes it toll. They made a mistake. Speaking to my family, they’ve had enough of travelling 300 days. This was entirely my decision. I have been speaking to the hierarchy in the last couple of days,” he explained.

