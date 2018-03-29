Banned Australian cricketer David Warner has apologised to the cricket fans across the world for tampering with the ball and bringing shame to the sport. After the controversy broke out, David Warner, along with captain Steve Smith, was suspended from all formats of the game by Australian cricket board.

The 31-year-old swashbuckling batsman took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way back to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans. It’s a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy.”

“I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days,” read the tweet further. After the controversy broke out, David Warner, along with captain Steve Smith, was suspended from all formats of the game by Australian cricket board for one year. In a further blow, he was also banned from taking part in cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

