Kane Williamson said that David Warner and Steve Smith will have to embrace the one year ban handed to them by the Australian cricket board and move on with it. While talking to media about Warner specifically, the New Zealand cricket captain said that Warner is not a bad person at all.

During a press conference ahead of New Zealand’s second Test match against England, Kane Williamson was asked to shed light on the ball-tampering controversy. He took the first comment on David Warner saying, “He’s not a bad person by any means. Through what’s eventuated in recent times, there’s been a lot of emotion and energy pointed at certain players which have gone to extreme lengths. It will blow over in time, but it’s grown and grown and, like I say, he’s not a bad guy. He’s made a mistake and certainly admitted that and they are disappointed with that action.”

The 27-year-old batsman continued saying that David Warner and Steve Smith will have to embrace the one year ban handed to them by the Australian cricket board and move on with it. But he later said that it’s a shame that two players of such fantastic quality have got them mixed up in such a shameful act.

Speaking on the fair play qualities highlighted by Lehmann, Williamson said, “For us, it’s about how we want to play the game, that’s important to us. It’s been part of our environment for some time and we want to maintain that. We believe it suits us as people and so we want to commit to that, play as hard and well as we can on the park, but at the end of the day, the game finishes and you’re still people. That’s what we like to try and hang our hat on.”

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were suspended from all formats of the game for one year while Cameron Bancroft was handed a suspension of 9 months for tampering with the ball during a Test match against South Africa.

