Following David Warner's involvement in ball-tampering scandal, Cricket Australia has made it clear that he will not be considered for any leadership position in future. Earlier in the day, David Warner and Steve Smith were suspended by the board for a period of 12 months. While bowler Cameron Bancroft, who was caught while tampering with the ball, was banned for nine months

Australian vice-captain David Warner, who stepped down from his position following the sandpaper scandal might never be able to step into the skipper’s shoes again as Cricket Australia has banned him from holding a leadership position in Australian cricket for life. The other Aussies accused of ball tampering against South Africa in a Test — Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft have been banned for one year and nine months respectively by the board in addition to being banned from the leadership board for the same duration.

While suspending the three cricketers, CA said that they will not be allowed to play international and domestic cricket during the period of suspension. Apart from this, they will also have to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket. The statement by the board added that the disgraced players will be encouraged to associate with club cricket to that their links with cricket community are not hampered. While many are demanding the sacking of coach Darren Lehmann too following the scandal, Cricket Australia has maintained that he was unaware of the plan and would continue as coach.

ALSO READ: Ball-tampering scandal updates: Steve Smith, David Warner banned for a year by Cricket Australia; Cameron Bancroft gets nine-month ban

Meanwhile, the suspended players have been sent home from South Africa and Steve Smith has been asked to address a press conference in Sydney. Both Warner and Smith have stepped down from the position of captain from their respected Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will also not be playing in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ: Here’s another reason to visit Madame Tussauds in Delhi: Virat Kohli’s wax statue

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App