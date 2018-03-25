Harbhajan Singh slammed International Cricket Council (ICC) for being lenient with Australian duo of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft in ball tampering controversy. Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft had admitted having tampered with the ball on the third day of the ongoing Test match at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Smith also revealed that Australian leadership was aware of the controversial act.

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lamented International Cricket Council (ICC) for being biased and unfair in handing punishments to Australian captain Steve Smith and his teammate Cameron Bancroft who admitted ball tampering against South Africa in the ongoing 3rd Test match against South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. The turbanator seemingly displeased with ICC’s leniency in the grave matter took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the verdict and reminded the top board of how they have always been favourable towards the Australians.

ICC taking cognizance of the ball tampering scandal handed one Test match ban to Australian captain Steve Smith for orchestrating the pre-planned controversial move during the third day of the Newlands Test. The International board also penalised Smith of his 100% match fee while handing Cameron Bancroft a 75% fine and three demerit points. Harbhajan Singh who himself had been on the receiving end of ICC’s ire in during his peak with the Indian cricket team bashed ICC for letting go Smith with only a single game ban and not issuing any ban for the main guilty Bancroft.

“Wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidence whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules,” Bhajji wrote on Twitter, reminding ICC of how it banned a number of Indian team players for appealing inappropriately in a Test game between India and South Africa in 2001.

In 2001, when India was touring South Africa, the Port Elizabeth Test match garnered headlines for all the wrong reasons. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar was handed a one-match ban for ball tampering and five other Indian players were also made to sit out by the ICC. Then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly faced a ban for not being able to control his players and Harbhajan Singh along with Deep Dasgupta, Virender Sehwag and Shiv Sunder Das were also handed bans for excessive aggression shown in appealing for a wicket. The particular incident had not gone down well with fans in India and match referee Mike Denness also attracted criticism being accused of gross incompetence.

Harbhajan’s other example in his tweet, the Monkey Gate Scandal, goes back to 2008 when India was touring Australia with Harbhajan in top form continuously troubling the Australian batsmen. He was accused of hurling racial abuses at Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds while he was batting, following which the turbanator was suspended for three Test matches without any concrete evidence. Bhajji who has always been fiercely competitive against the Aussies didn’t hold back from making himself heard and rightly pointed out the ICC’s biased stand.

After being pressurised by the Cricket Australian and the Australian Prime Minister, Steve Smith stepped down from the team’s captaincy on Sunday. His deputy David Warner followed suit. Bancroft, however, despite being in the centre of the whole ball tampering controversy escaped a ban and will represent Australia in the 4th Test match against the hosts. Smith in the presser admitted that the Australian team leadership was aware of the move and it was deliberately done to gain an advantage in the match.

The Aussie duo came under the scanner after television footages of Bancroft caught red handed on the camera went viral on social media. The 8-Test match old Australian batsman was caught trying to hide a yellow object inside his pants after getting nervous. The yellow object he later told journalists was a sticky tape which he used to collect granules from the ground and rub it on the ball’s surface to generate some extra swing. Apologising for their shameful act, the two players vowed that the mistakes won’t be repeated.

“The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game, risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match, the players and the sport itself and is, therefore ‘serious’ in nature. As captain, Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended.”

“The game needs to have a hard look at itself. In recent weeks we have seen incidents of ugly sledging, send-offs, dissent against umpires’ decisions, a walk-off, ball tampering and some ordinary off-field behaviour.

“The ICC needs to do more to prevent poor behaviour and better police the spirit of the game, defining more clearly what is expected of players and enforcing the regulations in a consistent fashion. In addition and most importantly Member countries need to show more accountability for their teams’ conduct. Winning is important but not at the expense of the spirit of the game which is intrinsic and precious to the sport of cricket. We have to raise the bar across all areas,” said ICC Chief Executive David Richardson David Richardson in a statement.

