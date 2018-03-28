Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has termed one-year ban on Steve Smith and David Warner as too harsh. Warne believes that the punishment is a result of mass hysteria surrounding the controversy. Earlier on Wednesday, Cricket Australia handed out a ban of 12 months to Steve Smith and David Warner for their involvement in Sandpaper scandal.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has said that Steve Smith and David Warner were handed excessive penalty for their involvement in ball-tampering scandal that has shocked the cricket fraternity across the world. The spinner believes that a ban of one year on David Warner and Steve Smith and nine months on Cameron Bancraft was a result of massive outrage following the controversy.Warne said that the entire episode has left everyone embarrassed, however, the punishment just might not fit the crime.

“We are all so hurt and angry and maybe we weren’t so sure how to react. We’d just never seen it before. But the jump to hysteria is something that has elevated the offence beyond what they actually did, and maybe we’re at a point where the punishment just might not fit the crime,” Warne said in a social media post. Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia handed a ban of 12 months to Steve Smith and David Warner for their involvement in Sandpaper scandal. Cricketer Cameron Bancraft who was caught on camera tampering with the ball was also suspended for nine months.

ALSO READ: Ball-tampering row: David Warner will never be Australia captain; Steve Smith barred for at least two years

While suspending the three cricketers, CA said that they will not be allowed to play international and domestic cricket during the period of suspension. Apart from this, they will also have to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket. The statement by the board added that the disgraced players will be encouraged to associate with club cricket to that their links with cricket community are not hampered. Both Steve Smith and David Warner have stepped down as captain of their IPL sides — Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad and would be missing from action this season.

ALSO READ: Ball-tampering scandal updates: Steve Smith, David Warner banned for a year by Cricket Australia; Cameron Bancroft gets nine-month ban

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App