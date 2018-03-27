Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who witnessed Australian cricket team spoiling the spirit of the game during his cricketing years as Team India captain criticised the Aussies' way of winning games at any cost on Monday during a panel discussion. While lashing out on Australian cricket team's tactics and manoeuvres they've been using in the gentlemen’s game just to win games at any cost, Ganguly said what the former Australian captain Steve Smith along with Cameron Bancroft and David Warner did was ‘absolute stupidity’.

The 45-year old thinks there was no needs for Steve Smith to get indulge in such disgraceful commotion as he considers ball tampering as an act of stupidity done by the Australian players against South Africa in the ongoing Test series between the two sides. For his disgraceful act of ball tampering, Australian cricketer Steve Smith, who was leading his side in the 4-match rubber against the Proteas in South Africa has handed one-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday. Smith used Australian batsman and his counterpart Cameron Bancroft as the protagonist, who was seen tampering the ball with help of a yellow sticky tape in the third Test at CapeTown.

Although Cameron Bancroft escaped the image tinting controversy with a fine of 75% match fee, his captain Steve Smith was fined 100% of his match along with a match ban. “Steven Smith need not have to do it (ball tampering). I think what Smith did or David Warner did or Bancroft did was absolute stupidity,” Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying during a panel discussion on India Today. “Actually, I think he (Smith) had a brain fade. I thought it was for the sake of just saying when he last said in India that he had a brain fade. But after this incident I thought he actually had a brain fade,” Ganguly added.

Fantastic camera work. He did not just catch Bancroft cheating, he caught the Aussie dressing room sending a message to say hide the sandpaper.They are all in on it…

