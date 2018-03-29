Ball-tampering row: During a press conference held on Thursday, Australian opening batsman Cameron Bancroft said that it's going to be a really long road particularly for him to earn that respect back but he will work hard nevertheless because it is the most important thing.

Banned Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft on Thursday apologised for his role in the ball-tampering incident in a press conference held in Australia. He vowed to regain the respect of the cricket community and said that he will let his actions speak for him as “words don’t mean much in these circumstances”. After Bancroft finished taking questions, WACA CEO Christina Matthews confirmed that under current WACA rules he is not permitted to play grade cricket in the state due to his suspension but a rule change is under consideration.

While speaking to media, Bancroft said, “I want to say that I’m very sorry. I’m very disappointed and I regret my actions. It is something I will regret for the rest of my life. All I can do is ask for forgiveness. I will do my best to contribute to the community. I lied. I lied about the sandpaper. I panicked in that situation and I’m very sorry. I feel like I’ve let everyone down in Australia.”

“The thing that breaks my heart the most is that I’ve given up my spot in the team for free. People know I worked so hard to get to this point in my career and to have given up that chance for free is devastating. I have never ever been involved in tampering with the ball (before now) and it clearly compromises my values and what I stand for as a player and as a person. It’s so big because the act of doing it is completely wrong,” Bancroft lamented.

Earlier in the day, David Warner took to his Twitter handle and issued an apology to the cricket fans around the world. The explosive batsman accepted his mistake and took the responsibility of tampering with the ball. Before saying that he has stained the game, Warner said that he needs to spend time with his family and trusted advisers.

On March 24 during the third day of the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town, the ball-tampering controversy came to light after Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft was caught rubbing the ball with an object. Captain Steve Smith later admitted that the “leadership group” tried to tamper with the ball in order to gain an advantage in the match. After accepting the level two offence in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) code of conduct, Smith promised that such incident will not happen again, but it was too late.

Steve Smith and David Warner were stripped of their captaincy roles. Smith was fined 100% match fee and given a suspension of one match initially while Bancroft was charged 75% of his match fee. Later, Australian cricket board cracked the whip against the three cricketers involved in the tampering.

A suspension of one year each was handed to Warner and Smith while Bancroft was banned for 9 months from participating in any format of international cricket. It was later announced that Warner and Smith will not be featuring in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. There are also reports that the stained trio might be banned from participating in the county cricket as well.

