James Sutherland, CEO of Cricket Australia, while addressing a press conference on the ball tampering issue during Australia-South Africa 3rd test match said, "I want to apologise to all Australians for the events that have taken place, particularly to kids who love cricket. In the press conference, Cricket Australia announced that Darren Lehman has not resigned from his position of coach. "According to Preliminary findings, Lehmann has not resigned.

James Sutherland, CEO of Cricket Australia, while addressing a press conference on the ball tampering issue during Australia-South Africa 3rd test match said, “I want to apologise to all Australians for the events that have taken place, particularly to kids who love cricket. In the press conference, Cricket Australia announced that Darren Lehman has not resigned from his position of coach. “According to preliminary findings, Lehmann has not resigned. He did not know and will continue as Australian coach. Only three players knew … Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. All the three players will leave South Africa tomorrow (Wednesday). Cricket Australia also announced that Tim Paine will officially be appointed as captain of the team.

Speaking on the investigation being carried out in the ball-tampering scandal, Cricket Australia said, “In 24 hours, the investigation will get over and then sentencing will take place. Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell will replace the three players charged in the Test squad. Tim Paine has officially been appointed the captain.” A couple of days ago, Steve Smith had opened up over the ball-tampering allegations faced by his side in the Test match against South Africa and admitted that he and opener Cameron Bancroft deliberately attempted to tamper the condition of the ball to gain an advantage. After a video of Bancroft rubbing an external substance trying to shine the ball went viral, the Aussie skipper made startling revelations in the post-match press conference.

Also Read: Ball Tampering: ICC suspends Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft handed 3 demerit points

As the case was highlighted in the international and national media, Australia cricket team skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, both had stepped down from their respective positions following the ball tampering charge against opener Cameron Bancroft. The following development had came to light just a few hours after the Australia Cricket CEO, James Sutherland, had said the Smith would remain the skipper of the team. After Smith and Warner decided to give up their positions, Australian wicketkeeper and batsman, Tim Paine was appointed to take the lead of the team, against the visitors South Africa.

Also Read: Ball tampering case highlights: Steve Waugh ‘deeply troubled’ by Australian ball tampering scandal

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App