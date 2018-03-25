The Australian opener, Cameron Bancroft, has currently been charged with tampering with the ball. The opener might face a ban from playing cricket after his act of altering the condition of the ball using a yellow cloth was caught on camera during Saturday's play. Meanwhile, Steve Smith had said that the team leadership knew about the conspiracy. Following the incident, Smith and David Warner have stepped down from their positions.

Australia cricket team skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner have stepped down from their respective positions from the ongoing third test against South Africa in Cape Town following the ball tampering charge against opener Cameron Bancroft. The following development comes to light just a few hours after the Australia Cricket CEO, James Sutherland, had said the Smith would remain the skipper of the team. After Smith and Warner decided to give up their positions, Australian wicketkeeper and batsman, Tim Paine has been appointed to take the lead of the team, against the visitors South Africa.

Following the ball-tampering charges, the Cricket Australia has launched a probe into the incident. After initiating the probe, the concerned authorities have also decided to keep Steve Smith from captaincy while the probe is underway. Addressing media over the incident Steve Smith had stated that the team leadership was aware of the incident. However, Coach Darren Lehmann had no clue about the ball-tampering incident. Talking to media, Smith said that the senior players of the team tried to change the condition of the ball ‘using sticky tape and grit from the pitch during the third Test at Newlands with Australia`s opening batsman Cameron Bancroft caught on camera using the tape.’

Taking the cognizance of the act carried out by Cameron Bancroft on 3rd day of Australia-South Africa Test match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) charged him for ‘trying to change the condition of the ball’. Reports suggest that following the act, the governing body could either impose a one-match ban of Bancroft or could take his entire match fee as a fine. Confirming the reports of two senior players stepping down for the rest of the Test, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said, “Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match. This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.”

