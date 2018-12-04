Ballon d'Or 2018: The host of the evening, French DJ Martin Solveig asked Hegerberg if she would dance and knew how to twerk causing universal amazement among the crowd. Hegerberg was taken aback by the host's request and firmly declined embarrassed by it. People were citing this as an example of harassment and sexism in sport.

Ballon d’Or 2018: The 2018 Ballon d’Or ceremony took place Monday night in a glittering ceremony in the French capital, Paris. A host of footballers were in attendance to witness the crowning of the world’s best footballer in the year 2018. This ceremony also marked the first time that a women’s equivalent award was given, called Balloon d’Or Feminin and also the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 footballer. Luka Modric of Croatia won the award after a year in which he won the UEFA Champions League for the third time in a row with Real Madrid before leading his team to a World Cup final eventually losing to France in the final.

Modric also won WC’s Golden Ball and men’s player of the year in the FIFA the best ceremony earlier this year. Kylian Mbappe won the Kopa Trophy for the best U-21 player. Mbappe has had a whirlwind year in which he won the World cup being named the Golden Boy award for his performances and completed a record move to PSG winning domestic titles in the process.

Ada Hegerberg (Norway) of Lyon was awarded the Ballon d’Or Feminin for her contributions in Lyon’s march to French domestic title as well as the Champions League where she was a scorer in the final. The presentation of the award though ended up in controversy.

The host of the evening, French DJ Martin Solveig asked Hegerberg if she would dance and knew how to twerk causing universal amazement among the crowd. Hegerberg was taken aback by the host’s request and firmly declined embarrassed by it. People were citing this as an example of harassment and sexism in sport.

Solveig’s antics drew strong reactions on social media with people criticizing the inappropriateness of his comments. British Tennis player Andy Murray took to Instagram to express his views on the matter saying that the host didn’t treat the men players in the same manner but just because it was a woman he took his liberties and described it as a typical example of the ridiculous sexism in sport.

Solveig later explained that he meant the thing as a joke and would like to apologise if it was offending to people. He also said that he has apologised to Ada Hegerberg personally and congratulated her on her award.

I explained to @AdaStolsmo the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada pic.twitter.com/DATdg0TfQk — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

Hegerberg speaking afterwards said that Solveig approached her and apologized for the way things went. She said that she would not consider this as sexual harassment or anything at that time and was just happy to win the award. Hegerberg was really happy to be the first female recipient of this prestigious award urging young girls around the world to believe in their dreams and themselves.

