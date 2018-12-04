After a 10 year long show of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's hegemony at the Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid midfielder who carried his national team to history in the FIFA World Cup 2018, Luka Modric dethroned the duo to win the most coveted individual honour in football. The 33-year-old who defeated Cristiano Ronaldo by a huge margin had come fifth last year while Ronaldo had claimed the prize.

After a 10 year long show of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s hegemony at the Ballon d’Or, Real Madrid midfielder who carried his national team to history in the FIFA World Cup 2018, Luka Modric dethroned the duo to win the most coveted individual honour in football. Modric, after winning a hat-trick of the UEFA Champion League silverware with the Spanish giants Real Madrid played a massive role and carried his national side Croatia to its maiden world cup final. Modric had also won the golden ball at the tournament.

An emotional Modric in his acceptance speech said that just like every kid it was his dream since childhood to play football for big clubs and win important trophies. He further said that holding the Ballon d’Or in his hands was always his dream and he is honoured and privileged to have won the trophy. norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg won the maiden women’s Ballon d’Or.

Et le vainqueur du #ballondor 2018 est… Luka Modric ! 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/OhgLykPRpc — la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) December 3, 2018

Modric in his entire footballing career as an ace midfielder has claimed the Champions League title four times and has won the silver medal with his national side Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2018. According to him, 2018 is his dream year and hard work, persistence and self-confidence are the only way to success. The last player to win the Ballon d’Or before Ronaldo-Messi duopoly was Brazillian star Kaka.

La première réaction du Ballon d'Or France Football 2018, Luka Modric #ballondor https://t.co/bjJGR2lh2D pic.twitter.com/muAayhMq55 — la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) December 3, 2018

Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo acquired the second spot while French forward Antoine Greizmann who plays for Atletico Madrid and his French teammate Kylian Mbappe came third and fourth respectively while Lionel Messi came fifth. Both Ronaldo and Messi did a no-show at the award ceremony.

French forward and young-sensation Kylian Mbappe who embarked and successfully claimed historic pursuits in the FIFA World Cup 2018 which includes claiming the most coveted World Cup in the world and equalling football-legend Pele in his decades-old World Cup records, won the Kopa Trophy awarded to the youngest player who had a sensational run in the following year. Mbappe continued his dream run in the World Cup which was held at Russia in June-July earlier this year and netted some absolutely spectacular goals aiding his nation to a world cup victory.

La réaction de Kylian Mbappé qui remporte le #KopaTrophy qui récompense le meilleur jeune https://t.co/bjJGR2lh2D pic.twitter.com/UQQw4uTtMv — la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) December 3, 2018

