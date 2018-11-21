The speculation of Ronaldo and Messi's ouster from the final shortlist of Ballon d'Or for the first time in over 10 years picked up pace after Paris Saint-Germain hitman Edinson Cavani suggested that this year's Ballon d'Or winner should be a Frenchman.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may have enjoyed undisputed contention for Ballon d’Or award in the past decade but as the two footballing phenomena enter the twilight of their careers, a new crop of superstars are locking horns with each other to secure the highly-coveted Ballon d’Or. If the French and Italian media are to be believed, then both Ronaldo and Messi will miss out from the final 3-man shortlist for Ballon d’Or, paving way for Luka Modric, Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe.

The speculation of Ronaldo and Messi’s ouster from the final shortlist of Ballon d’Or for the first time in over 10 years picked up pace after Paris Saint-Germain hitman Edinson Cavani suggested that this year’s Ballon d’Or winner should be a Frenchman. The Uruguayan’s suggestions came in the wake of France’s FIFA World Cup triumph. Cavani stressed on the incredible performances the French players have given in the current calendar year. He singled out Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The former Napoli man also shed light on Luka Modric’s achievements this year saying, “Modric has had a great season, but his team-mate Varane won the Champions League and the World Cup. Modric was a finalist and had a great campaign, but Varane deserves it more.”

Apart from Luka Modric, who was recently named FIFA World Player of the Year, Raphael Varane is one of the leading candidates to win this year’s Ballon d’Or. The French defender won World Cup with France and also helped Real Madrid in winning their third consecutive UEFA Champions League crown.

Lionel Messi won the La Liga 2017-18 with Barcelona but failed to hit top form in the World Cup held in Russia as Argentina crashed out of the tournament after group stages. On the other hand, Ronaldo tastes European success with Real Madrid propelling the Spanish giants with 15 goals but couldn’t do much for Portugal in the World Cup despite netting a stellar hattrick in the opening game.

