Ballon d’Or 2026: All You Need to Know – When and Where is Ceremony, How is Winner Decided, Favourites, Full List of Contenders, Women’s Contenders, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel

Ballon d’Or 2026: All You Need to Know: The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony will take place at the London Palladium Theatre in England on Monday (Oct 26), bringing together some of the world’s leading footballers to celebrate their performances during the 2025-26 season. Hosted by Thierry Henry and Kate Scott, the event will feature the men’s Ballon d’Or and the women’s Ballon d’Or Féminin, alongside other individual honours. Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are among the leading contenders for the men’s award, while Alexia Putellas and Khadija Shaw are among the names to watch in the women’s category. Here is everything you need to know about the ceremony, including the venue, timing, voting process, full list of nominees and live streaming details.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Details

Event: Ballon d’Or 2026 Awards Ceremony

Ballon d’Or 2026 Awards Ceremony Date: Monday (Oct 26), 2026

Monday (Oct 26), 2026 Time: 8:00 PM BST (3:00 PM ET, 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, Oct 27)

8:00 PM BST (3:00 PM ET, 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, Oct 27) Venue: London Palladium Theatre, London, England

London Palladium Theatre, London, England Hosts: Thierry Henry and Kate Scott

When and Where Is the Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Taking Place?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for Monday (Oct 26) at the London Palladium Theatre, with proceedings set to begin at 8:00 PM BST. The event marks a departure from the award’s traditional French setting, as London prepares to host the ceremony for the first time.

According to UEFA, the decision to stage the ceremony in London pays tribute to Stanley Matthews, the England international who became the inaugural Ballon d’Or winner in 1956. In recent years, the event has traditionally been held in Paris, with the Theatre du Chatelet serving as its venue since 2019.

How Is the Ballon d’Or Winner Decided?

The Ballon d’Or winners are determined through a voting process involving an international panel of journalists. For the men’s award, France Football and L’Equipe select a shortlist of 30 players, which is then assessed by 100 journalists from around the world. The jurors rank the candidates, and their combined votes determine the final result.

Voters are instructed to consider three main criteria, listed in order of importance:

Individual performances: The quality, influence and decisive nature of a player’s performances.

The quality, influence and decisive nature of a player’s performances. Team achievements: Collective performances and trophies won with club and country.

Collective performances and trophies won with club and country. Class and fair play: The player’s conduct and sporting behaviour.

Who Are the Favourites for the Men’s Ballon d’Or 2026?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup could have a significant influence on the voting, with Spain’s title-winning campaign potentially strengthening the cases of its shortlisted players. However, performances at club level and individual achievements across the season will also be important considerations.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane enjoyed a prolific 2025-26 campaign, scoring 73 goals across club and international competitions. The England captain also continued his remarkable scoring record at Bayern Munich, reaching 156 goals in 158 matches for the German club since joining in 2023. Kane finished as the Bundesliga’s leading scorer for a third consecutive season and was Europe’s highest overall club goalscorer for 2025-26.

Kane also helped England secure a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup, giving the national team its best result since winning the tournament in 1966. He finished fifth in the World Cup scoring standings.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal enters the race after another influential season for Barcelona and Spain. The teenager has already won the men’s Kopa Trophy in 2024 and 2025 and finished second in the main Ballon d’Or rankings in 2025. He is once again in contention for both the senior award and the honour recognising the best player under 21.

Yamal played a key role in Spain’s World Cup triumph and Barcelona’s La Liga and Spanish Super Cup successes, despite missing several matches through injury. He recorded 24 goals and 18 assists in all competitions for Barcelona, including eight goals in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe remains a major contender after combining an impressive club scoring record with a remarkable World Cup campaign. Although France missed out on both the final and the third-place finish, Mbappe won the tournament’s Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals, becoming the competition’s all-time leading scorer.

The Real Madrid forward also scored 42 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions during the 2025-26 season. His individual numbers could strengthen his candidacy despite Real Madrid’s lack of major silverware.

Full List of Men’s Ballon d’Or 2026 Contenders

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona/Spain)

Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid/Spain)

Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain/France)

Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich/Colombia)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal)

Gabriel (Arsenal/Brazil)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain/Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris St-Germain/Georgia)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)

Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr/Senegal)

Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain/Brazil)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/Argentina)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/France)

Nuno Mendes (Paris St-Germain/Portugal)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Argentina)

Joao Neves (Paris St-Germain/Portugal)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/France)

Willian Pacho (Paris St-Germain/Ecuador)

Julian Quinones (Al-Qadsiah/Mexico)

Declan Rice (Arsenal/England)

Rodri (Barcelona/Spain)

Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain/Spain)

William Saliba (Arsenal/France)

Ferran Torres (Paris St-Germain/Spain)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/France)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid/Brazil)

Vitinha (Paris St-Germain/Portugal)

Who Are the Favourites for the Women’s Ballon d’Or 2026?

With no major international tournament in the women’s game during the current voting period, club performances and European qualifying matches are expected to be important factors in the voting. Defending winner Aitana Bonmati has been sidelined by injury for much of the season and will not be able to pursue a record fourth title, according to the supplied information.

Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas is among the leading contenders after captaining Barcelona to a continental quadruple in the 2025-26 season. The Spanish side won Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League.

Putellas also became Barcelona’s joint-second-highest scorer of all time after netting twice in the Champions League semi-final in May, where she earned the player of the tournament award. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner could move level with former team-mate Bonmati’s record of three awards. She was also part of Spain’s Nations League-winning team.

Khadija Shaw

Khadija Shaw has continued to dominate in front of goal, finishing as the Women’s Super League’s leading scorer for a third consecutive season. Her 21 league goals were eight more than her closest rival, Alessia Russo, while she also contributed four assists as Manchester City secured the league title.

Shaw added two goals in the FA Cup final to help City complete the domestic double. The PFA and FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year also remains Jamaica’s all-time leading scorer and is captaining the national side during its 2027 World Cup qualification campaign.

Full List of Women’s Ballon d’Or 2026 Contenders

Selma Bacha (Lyon/France)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride/Zambia)

Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich/Germany)

Esmee Brugts (Barcelona/Netherlands)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal/Spain)

Scarlett Camberos (Club America/Mexico)

Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City/Netherlands)

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current/Malawi)

Cata Coll (Barcelona/Spain)

Melchie Dumornay (Lyon/Haiti)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona/Norway)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City/England)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain)

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich/Denmark)

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City/Japan)

Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC/United States)

Mapi Leon (London City Lionesses/Spain)

Lorena (Kansas City Current/Brazil)

Melvine Malard (Chelsea/France)

Manaka Matsukubo (Chelsea/Japan)

Vivianne Miedema (Manchester City/Netherlands)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona/Poland)

Claudia Pina (Barcelona/Spain)

Alexia Putellas (London City Lionesses/Spain)

Wendie Renard (Lyon/France)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal/England)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City/Jamaica)

Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern Munich/Japan)

Caroline Weir (Lyon/Scotland)

Tessa Wullaert (Como/Belgium)

Where to Watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony on TV?

The ceremony is expected to be broadcast free of charge worldwide by DAZN. Further details about television coverage and regional broadcast arrangements have not yet been announced in the supplied information.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live Streaming?

Fans will be able to watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony through the award’s official website, ballondor.com. DAZN is also set to provide a free worldwide broadcast, although additional streaming and broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.