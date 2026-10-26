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Home > Sports News > Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies

Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies

Ballon d'Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: Football fans across the globe are preparing for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which will celebrate the outstanding performers in men's and women's football. The 70th edition of the prestigious awards will be held at the London Palladium in London on Monday (Oct 26), with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the leading contenders for the men's prize.

Ballon d'Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d'Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies
Ballon d'Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d'Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 22:57 IST

Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: Football fans across the globe are preparing for the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, which will celebrate the outstanding performers in men’s and women’s football. The 70th edition of the prestigious awards will be held at the London Palladium in London on Monday (Oct 26), with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the leading contenders for the men’s prize.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Details

  • Event: Ballon d’Or 2026 Awards Ceremony
  • Date: Monday (Oct 26), 2026
  • Venue: London Palladium, London, England
  • Main Ceremony Time: 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Oct 27)
  • Red-Carpet Coverage: 10:30 PM IST on Monday (Oct 26)
  • Live Streaming: DAZN, subject to regional availability

How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can check DAZN for the free live stream of the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony. DAZN has announced free global coverage across 200 markets, although viewers should confirm the event’s availability in India through the platform’s official website before the ceremony begins. Fans should also check whether any regional viewing requirements apply. The online coverage is expected to feature the presentation of the major individual awards and other honours during the event.

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When Will Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Start in India?

The main Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Oct 27). Red-carpet coverage is expected to start at 10:30 PM IST on Monday (Oct 26), allowing fans to follow the arrivals and pre-ceremony proceedings before the awards are presented.

Who Are the Leading Contenders for Men’s Ballon d’Or 2026?

Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are among the leading contenders for the men’s Ballon d’Or. The competition is expected to attract considerable attention as the nominees seek recognition for their performances during the award’s eligibility period. The ceremony will also feature established stars such as Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

What Other Awards Will Be Presented at Ballon d’Or 2026?

Alongside the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or trophies, the ceremony will feature awards recognising young players, goalkeepers, coaches, clubs and leading goalscorers in men’s and women’s football. The Sócrates Award will also recognise initiatives related to humanitarian work, solidarity and social causes, highlighting football’s potential to contribute beyond the pitch.

Ballon d’Or 2026: Complete List of Men’s Nominees

The men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist features 30 players from clubs and national teams across the football world. The nominees are Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembélé, Luis Díaz, Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lamine Yamal, Sadio Mané, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, João Neves, Michael Olise, Willian Pacho, Julián Quiñones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinícius Jr. and Vitinha.

Ballon d’Or 2026: Complete List of Women’s Nominees

The women’s Ballon d’Or shortlist also includes 30 players. The nominees are Selma Bacha, Barbra Banda, Klara Bühl, Esmee Brugts, Mariona Caldentey, Scarlett Camberos, Kerstin Casparij, Temwa Chawinga, Cata Coll, Melchie Dumornay, Caroline Graham Hansen, Alex Greenwood, Patri Guijarro, Pernille Harder, Yui Hasegawa, Rose Lavelle, Mapi León, Lorena, Melvine Malard, Manaka Matsukubo, Vivianne Miedema, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Wendie Renard, Alessia Russo, Khadija Shaw, Momoko Tanikawa, Caroline Weir and Tessa Wullaert.

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Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies
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Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies
Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies
Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies
Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies
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