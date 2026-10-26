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Home > Sports News > Ballon d’Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

Ballon d’Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

Ballon d'Or 2026: The Ballon d'Or is among football's most prestigious individual awards, recognising exceptional performances by the world's leading players. Argentina and France lead the list of countries with eight Men's Ballon d'Or victories each, followed by Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal with seven apiece. Lionel Messi has contributed all eight of Argentina's wins, while France's tally has been shared by six players. Here is a look at the five countries with the most Men's Ballon d'Or trophies as of Monday (Oct 26).

Ballon d'Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men's Ballon d'Or Trophies
Ballon d'Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men's Ballon d'Or Trophies

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 16:47 IST

Ballon d’Or 2026: The Ballon d’Or is among football’s most prestigious individual awards, recognising exceptional performances by the world’s leading players. Argentina and France lead the list of countries with eight Men’s Ballon d’Or victories each, followed by Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal with seven apiece. Lionel Messi has contributed all eight of Argentina’s wins, while France’s tally has been shared by six players. Germany and the Netherlands have also enjoyed success through several generations of football legends, while Cristiano Ronaldo accounts for most of Portugal’s victories. Here is a look at the five countries with the most Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies as of Monday (Oct 26).

1. Argentina – 8 Ballon d’Or Trophies

Argentina has collected eight Men’s Ballon d’Or awards, with all eight victories belonging to Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar won the prestigious honour in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023. Messi made history by securing four consecutive titles between 2009 and 2012, establishing a remarkable run of individual success. His eighth award arrived in 2023 after Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, further strengthening his position as the most decorated player in the history of the Men’s Ballon d’Or.

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2. France – 8 Ballon d’Or Trophies

France has won eight Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies, matching Argentina’s tally, with six players contributing to the country’s success: Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema and Ousmane Dembélé. Platini enjoyed an exceptional run by winning three consecutive awards in 1983, 1984 and 1985. Other French winners have included Kopa, Papin, Zidane and Benzema, while Dembélé became the country’s latest winner in 2025 following an outstanding season with Paris Saint-Germain. France’s record reflects the achievements of several generations of players at the highest level of the sport.

3. Germany – 7 Ballon d’Or Trophies

Germany has secured seven Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies, including awards won by West German players before the country’s reunification. Franz Beckenbauer won the honour twice, in 1972 and 1976, while Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed consecutive titles in 1980 and 1981. Gerd Müller, Lothar Matthäus and Matthias Sammer also contributed to Germany’s overall tally. These victories highlight the country’s rich footballing history and the achievements of players who made their mark in different eras of the game.

4. Netherlands – 7 Ballon d’Or Trophies

The Netherlands has collected seven Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies, with Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten accounting for six of those victories. Cruyff won the award in 1971, 1973 and 1974, while Van Basten claimed the honour in 1988, 1989 and 1992. Ruud Gullit completed the Dutch tally with his victory in 1987. The country’s record reflects the influence of these celebrated players, whose performances helped establish the Netherlands as a major force in international and club football across different generations.

5. Portugal – 7 Ballon d’Or Trophies

Portugal has won seven Men’s Ballon d’Or awards through three players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Eusébio and Luís Figo. Ronaldo leads the country’s tally with five victories, achieved in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Eusébio won the award in 1965, becoming one of Portugal’s earliest global football icons, while Figo secured the honour in 2000. Ronaldo’s five trophies account for the majority of Portugal’s total and place him second behind Lionel Messi in the all-time individual winners’ list. Together, the three players represent Portugal’s achievements in the history of the prestigious award.

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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies
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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies
Ballon d’Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies
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