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Home > Sports News > Ballon d’Or 2026: From Harry Kane to Alexia Putellas, Check Full List of Winners Including Kopa Trophy, Lev Yashin Trophy and More

Ballon d’Or 2026: From Harry Kane to Alexia Putellas, Check Full List of Winners Including Kopa Trophy, Lev Yashin Trophy and More

Ballon d'Or 2026: Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas headlined the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday (Oct 26), winning the men's and women's awards, respectively. Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years to claim the men's prize, joining an illustrious group of English winners that includes Sir Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen. The ceremony was held in England's capital to mark the 70th anniversary of Matthews' historic triumph in 1956. Meanwhile, Barcelona star Putellas secured her third women's Ballon d'Or. Several other footballers, clubs and coaches were also recognised across different categories.

Ballon d'Or 2026: From Harry Kane to Alexia Putellas, Check Full List of Winners Including Kopa Trophy, Lev Yashin Trophy and More
Ballon d'Or 2026: From Harry Kane to Alexia Putellas, Check Full List of Winners Including Kopa Trophy, Lev Yashin Trophy and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 15:31 IST

Ballon d’Or 2026: Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas headlined the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London on Monday (Oct 26), winning the men’s and women’s awards, respectively. Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years to claim the men’s prize, joining an illustrious group of English winners that includes Sir Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen. The ceremony was held in England’s capital to mark the 70th anniversary of Matthews’ historic triumph in 1956. Meanwhile, Barcelona star Putellas secured her third women’s Ballon d’Or. Several other footballers, clubs and coaches were also recognised across different categories. 

Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Award Winners

  • Men’s Ballon d’Or: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)
  • Women’s Ballon d’Or: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona and Spain)
  • Men’s Young Talent of the Year: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)
  • Women’s Young Talent of the Year: Vicky López (Barcelona and Spain)
  • Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Unai Simón (Athletic Club and Spain)
  • Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Cata Coll (Barcelona and Spain)
  • Gerd Müller Award — Men’s Winner: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)
  • Gerd Müller Award — Women’s Winner: Charlyn Corral (Pachuca and Mexico)
  • Men’s Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain
  • Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona
  • Men’s Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente (Spain)
  • Women’s Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu (Barcelona)
  • Socrates Award: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal and England)

Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas Lead the Winners

Kane’s victory marked a significant milestone for English football, ending a 25-year wait for a men’s Ballon d’Or winner from the country. The Bayern Munich striker followed in the footsteps of Matthews, Charlton, Keegan and Owen, all of whom previously won the prestigious award. Putellas, meanwhile, added a third women’s Ballon d’Or to her collection. Her latest triumph ended Aitana Bonmati’s run of three consecutive victories, following Putellas’ own back-to-back wins before Bonmati’s spell at the top.

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Young Players, Goalkeepers and Clubs Also Recognised

Barcelona enjoyed a strong presence among the award winners, with Lamine Yamal recognised as Men’s Young Talent of the Year, Vicky López receiving the women’s equivalent and Cata Coll winning the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón took the men’s goalkeeping honour. Paris Saint-Germain was named Men’s Club of the Year, while Barcelona claimed the women’s club award. The coaching honours went to Spain’s Luis de la Fuente and Barcelona’s Pere Romeu. Kane also won the men’s Gerd Müller Award, while Charlyn Corral received the women’s prize. Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka was honoured with the Socrates Award.

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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Harry Kane to Alexia Putellas, Check Full List of Winners Including Kopa Trophy, Lev Yashin Trophy and More
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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Harry Kane to Alexia Putellas, Check Full List of Winners Including Kopa Trophy, Lev Yashin Trophy and More
Ballon d’Or 2026: From Harry Kane to Alexia Putellas, Check Full List of Winners Including Kopa Trophy, Lev Yashin Trophy and More
Ballon d’Or 2026: From Harry Kane to Alexia Putellas, Check Full List of Winners Including Kopa Trophy, Lev Yashin Trophy and More
Ballon d’Or 2026: From Harry Kane to Alexia Putellas, Check Full List of Winners Including Kopa Trophy, Lev Yashin Trophy and More
Ballon d’Or 2026: From Harry Kane to Alexia Putellas, Check Full List of Winners Including Kopa Trophy, Lev Yashin Trophy and More

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