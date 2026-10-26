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Home > Sports News > Ballon d’Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

Ballon d’Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

Ballon d'Or 2026: The Ballon d'Or is one of football's most prestigious individual honours, and several of Europe's biggest clubs have produced multiple winners over the years. Real Madrid lead this list with eight different winners and 12 trophies overall, while Barcelona have also accumulated 12 awards through six players. Juventus and AC Milan have each recorded eight trophies, with six different winners apiece. Manchester United complete the list with four winners, including the legendary trio of Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best. Here is a closer look at the clubs with the most Men's Ballon d'Or trophies as of Monday (Oct 26).

Ballon d'Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men's Ballon d'Or Trophies
Ballon d'Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men's Ballon d'Or Trophies

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 17:28 IST

Ballon d’Or 2026: The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s most prestigious individual honours, and several of Europe’s biggest clubs have produced multiple winners over the years. Real Madrid lead this list with eight different winners and 12 trophies overall, while Barcelona have also accumulated 12 awards through six players. Juventus and AC Milan have each recorded eight trophies, with six different winners apiece. Manchester United complete the list with four winners, including the legendary trio of Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best. Here is a closer look at the clubs with the most Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies as of Monday (Oct 26).

1. Real Madrid – 12 Ballon d’Or Trophies

Real Madrid have had eight different Men’s Ballon d’Or winners, collecting 12 trophies overall. Alfredo Di Stéfano won the award twice while representing the Spanish giants, while Cristiano Ronaldo claimed four of his five career Ballon d’Or titles during his time at the club. Real Madrid’s history of individual award winners reflects the success of several generations of players who have represented Los Blancos. The club also celebrates these achievements through displays in its museum, highlighting the importance of the award in its footballing history.

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2. Barcelona – 12 Ballon d’Or Trophies

Barcelona have accumulated 12 Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies through six different winners, with Lionel Messi accounting for six of those awards during his time at the Catalan club. Messi, who has won the trophy a record eight times overall, is the most successful individual in the award’s history. Johan Cruyff also won the Ballon d’Or multiple times while associated with Barcelona. Luis Suárez became the club’s first winner in 1960, while Rivaldo and Ronaldinho received the honour in 1999 and 2005, respectively. Hristo Stoichkov, who won in 1994, completes the list of Barcelona winners.

3. Juventus – 8 Ballon d’Or Trophies

Juventus have recorded eight Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies, shared among six different winners. The Italian club enjoyed a remarkable period during the 1980s, when it produced four consecutive award-winning seasons. Paolo Rossi won the honour in 1982 before Michel Platini claimed three successive titles in 1983, 1984 and 1985. Other players who received the award while representing Juventus include Omar Sivori, Roberto Baggio, Zinedine Zidane and Pavel Nedved. Their achievements have helped establish the Turin club among the most successful teams in the history of the prestigious individual award.

4. AC Milan – 8 Ballon d’Or Trophies

AC Milan have also collected eight Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies through six different winners. Gianni Rivera became the club’s first recipient in 1969 after beating fellow Italian Gigi Riva in the voting. Ruud Gullit, George Weah, Andriy Shevchenko and Kaká have also won the award while playing for the Rossoneri. However, Marco van Basten stands out as the club’s most successful winner, having claimed three Ballon d’Or titles in 1988, 1989 and 1992. The achievements of these players have contributed to AC Milan’s prominent place in European football history.

5. Manchester United – 4 Ballon d’Or Trophies

Manchester United have produced four different Men’s Ballon d’Or winners, with the club’s famous ‘Holy Trinity’ of Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best leading its history of success. Law became the first Manchester United player to win the award in 1964, finishing ahead of Luis Suárez in the voting. Charlton received the honour in 1966 following his contribution to England’s FIFA World Cup triumph, while Best won in 1968 after United became the first English club to lift the European Cup. These three legends secured their awards within a five-year period during the 1960s, leaving a lasting mark on the club’s history.

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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies
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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies
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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies
Ballon d’Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies
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