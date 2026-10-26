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Home > Sports News > Ballon d’Or 2026: From Xavi to Andres Iniesta, Meet Players With Most Podium Finishes Without Winning Ballon d’Or Title

Ballon d’Or 2026: From Xavi to Andres Iniesta, Meet Players With Most Podium Finishes Without Winning Ballon d’Or Title

Ballon d'Or 2026: The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s most coveted individual honours, but several legendary players have repeatedly come close to winning it without ever claiming the trophy. Despite finishing among the top three in the final voting on multiple occasions, these footballers have never been crowned Ballon d’Or winners.

Ballon d'Or 2026: From Xavi to Andres Iniesta, Meet Players With Most Podium Finishes Without Winning Ballon d'Or Title
Ballon d'Or 2026: From Xavi to Andres Iniesta, Meet Players With Most Podium Finishes Without Winning Ballon d'Or Title

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 17:42 IST

Ballon d’Or 2026: The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s most coveted individual honours, but several legendary players have repeatedly come close to winning it without ever claiming the trophy. Despite finishing among the top three in the final voting on multiple occasions, these footballers have never been crowned Ballon d’Or winners. 

Bernd Schuster and Xavi Hernandez share the record with three podium appearances each, while Barcelona greats Andres Iniesta and other celebrated names also feature among those who narrowly missed out on football’s most prestigious individual prize. Here is a look at the players with the most Ballon d’Or podium finishes without winning the title, as of Monday (Oct 26).

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Players With Most Ballon d’Or Podium Finishes Without Winning the Award

Bernd Schuster: Former Germany international Bernd Schuster holds the joint record for the most Ballon d’Or podium finishes without winning the award. He finished second in 1980 after West Germany won the European Championship and later secured third place in 1981 and 1985. Despite appearing among the leading contenders on three occasions, Schuster never lifted the Golden Ball.

Xavi Hernandez: Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez also finished on the Ballon d’Or podium three times without winning the trophy. The Spanish midfielder claimed third place in three consecutive years, from 2009 to 2011. This period coincided with Barcelona’s Champions League success and Spain’s triumph at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, but Xavi was unable to convert his consistent top-three finishes into an individual title.

Other Players Who Repeatedly Finished on the Ballon d’Or Podium

Andres Iniesta: Another celebrated Barcelona and Spain midfielder, Andres Iniesta, is among the players associated with the list of footballers who came close to winning the Ballon d’Or without claiming it. Renowned for his technical ability and influence in major matches, Iniesta enjoyed considerable success at club and international level but never won the award.

Thierry Henry: Former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry is another prominent name highlighted in the discussion of players who reached the Ballon d’Or podium without winning the prize. His achievements at club and international level established him as one of his generation’s leading attackers, although the award remained out of reach.

Dennis Bergkamp: Former Netherlands international Dennis Bergkamp also features among the notable players discussed in the report. Known for his technical quality and creativity, Bergkamp enjoyed an illustrious career but never won the Ballon d’Or.

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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Xavi to Andres Iniesta, Meet Players With Most Podium Finishes Without Winning Ballon d’Or Title
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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Xavi to Andres Iniesta, Meet Players With Most Podium Finishes Without Winning Ballon d’Or Title

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Ballon d’Or 2026: From Xavi to Andres Iniesta, Meet Players With Most Podium Finishes Without Winning Ballon d’Or Title
Ballon d’Or 2026: From Xavi to Andres Iniesta, Meet Players With Most Podium Finishes Without Winning Ballon d’Or Title
Ballon d’Or 2026: From Xavi to Andres Iniesta, Meet Players With Most Podium Finishes Without Winning Ballon d’Or Title
Ballon d’Or 2026: From Xavi to Andres Iniesta, Meet Players With Most Podium Finishes Without Winning Ballon d’Or Title
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