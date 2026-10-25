Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: All You Need to Know Date, Time, Full List Of Candidates, How to Watch in India

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: The 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at London’s Palladium Theatre on Monday (Oct 26), with football’s leading men’s and women’s players competing for individual honours. The event will begin at 8:00 PM GMT, which translates to 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Oct 27) for viewers in India. Organised in partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the event will feature 13 awards, including the Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, Gerd Muller Trophy and Johan Cruyff Trophy. Here is everything you need to know about the date, time, nominees and live streaming details in India.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Details

Event: 70th Ballon d’Or Ceremony

70th Ballon d’Or Ceremony Date: Monday (Oct 26), 2026

Monday (Oct 26), 2026 Venue: The Palladium Theatre, London

The Palladium Theatre, London Start Time: 8:00 PM GMT

8:00 PM GMT India Time: 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Oct 27)

1:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Oct 27) Awards: 13 categories, including the Kopa, Yashin, Gerd Muller and Johan Cruyff trophies

Where to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live on TV in India?

The television broadcast details for the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony in India have not been confirmed in the provided information. Sony Sports Ten 1 televised the previous year’s ceremony, so viewers should check the broadcaster’s latest announcements for updates.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming in India?

DAZN is expected to stream the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony live and free across around 200 markets. The official Ballon d’Or website is also expected to carry a live stream. Indian viewers should check DAZN India to confirm whether the ceremony will be available in the country.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Men’s Nominees

The men’s shortlist features 30 players, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Rodri and Erling Haaland among the major talking points. Kane reportedly scored 73 goals for club and country, while Mbappe claimed the tournament’s Golden Boot with 10 goals. Yamal, who finished runner-up in 2025, is also among the players attracting attention after helping Spain and Barcelona win major titles.

Spain’s World Cup triumph could also influence the race, with six Spanish players included among the nominees. Ousmane Dembele won the men’s Ballon d’Or in 2025, while Messi holds the record with eight victories, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with five.

Full list of 30 men’s nominees: Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Diaz, Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lamine Yamal, Sadio Mane, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martinez, Kylian Mbappe, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Joao Neves, Michael Olise, Willian Pacho, Julian Quinones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinicius Jr and Vitinha.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Women’s Nominees

The women’s award race includes several prominent names from European football. Alexia Putellas captained Barcelona to a continental quadruple, while Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw scored 21 league goals. Ewa Pajor led the Champions League scoring charts with 11 goals. Defending winner Aitana Bonmati has reportedly spent much of the season sidelined through injury.

Full list of 30 women’s nominees: Selma Bacha, Barbra Banda, Klara Buhl, Esmee Brugts, Mariona Caldentey, Scarlett Camberos, Kerstin Casparij, Temwa Chawinga, Cata Coll, Melchie Dumornay, Caroline Graham Hansen, Alex Greenwood, Patri Guijarro, Pernille Harder, Yui Hasegawa, Rose Lavelle, Mapi Leon, Lorena, Melvine Malard, Manaka Matsukubo, Vivianne Miedema, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Wendie Renard, Alessia Russo, Khadija Shaw, Momoko Tanikawa, Caroline Weir and Tessa Wullaert.