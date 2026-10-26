Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: Check When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in UK, USA and Spain? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place in London on Monday (Oct 26), with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the leading contenders for the men’s award. The event marks the 70th anniversary of the prestigious honours presented by France Football and will be hosted in London for the first time. Here is everything you need to know about the ceremony, including the schedule and live-streaming details in the UK, USA and Spain.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Details

Event: Ballon d’Or 2026 Awards Ceremony

Ballon d’Or 2026 Awards Ceremony Date: Monday (Oct 26), 2026

Monday (Oct 26), 2026 Venue: London Palladium, London

London Palladium, London Start Time in the UK: 8:00 PM BST

8:00 PM BST Start Time in the USA: 1:00 PM in Los Angeles, 4:00 PM in New York

1:00 PM in Los Angeles, 4:00 PM in New York Start Time in Spain: 9:00 PM CEST

Where to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live on TV in the UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony live for free on DAZN. The event will also be available through the official Ballon d’Or website at ballondor.com.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live Streaming in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can stream the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony for free on DAZN and through ballondor.com. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:00 PM UK time on Monday (Oct 26).

Where to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live on TV in the USA?

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony will not be available on a traditional live television channel in the United States, according to the provided information. Fans will need to use the available online streaming options to follow the event.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live Streaming in the USA?

Viewers in the United States can watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony live on DAZN and the L’Equipe YouTube channel. The event is scheduled to start at approximately 1:00 PM in Los Angeles and 4:00 PM in New York on Monday (Oct 26).

Where to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live on TV in Spain?

The provided information does not specify a separate traditional television channel for the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony in Spain. The ceremony will be available to watch online through the listed streaming platforms.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live Streaming in Spain?

Fans in Spain can watch the ceremony live for free on DAZN and through the official Ballon d’Or website, ballondor.com. Coverage is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:00 PM Spanish time on Monday (Oct 26).

Who Are the Favourites to Win Men’s Ballon d’Or 2026?

Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are among the leading contenders for the men’s award. Yamal is pursuing his first senior Ballon d’Or after winning the best young player award in the previous two years. Mbappe remains in contention following an outstanding individual campaign, while Kane’s prolific goalscoring record and achievements with Bayern Munich have strengthened his case.

Kane became the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, achieving the milestone in just 98 appearances. However, performances from the start of the current season will not count towards the 2026 Ballon d’Or voting period, according to the provided report. The men’s award was won by Ousmane Dembele in 2025.