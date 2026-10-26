LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Ballon d'Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place in London for the first time, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the leading contenders for the men's award. The ceremony marks the 70th anniversary of the prestigious football honours, which were first presented by France Football in 1956. Kane will have the added significance of competing for the award in the city where he grew up and began his football journey.

Ballon d'Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d'Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal
Ballon d'Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d'Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 22:39 IST

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to take place in London for the first time, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the leading contenders for the men’s award. The ceremony marks the 70th anniversary of the prestigious football honours, which were first presented by France Football in 1956. Kane will have the added significance of competing for the award in the city where he grew up and began his football journey.

However, several other stars, including Lionel Messi, Michael Olise, Jude Bellingham and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, could also feature prominently in the voting. Here are all the details about the ceremony, including the venue, Indian timings, television broadcast and live-streaming information.

You Might Be Interested In

Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Details

  • Event: Ballon d’Or 2026 Awards Ceremony
  • Date: Monday (Oct 26), 2026
  • Venue: London Palladium, London
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM GMT (1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, Oct 27)

Where to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live Telecast on TV in India?

The television broadcaster for the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony in India has not been confirmed in the provided information. Viewers should check official announcements and local television listings for the latest broadcast details.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony live on DAZN India for free, according to the supplied report. Live coverage will also be available on the official Ballon d’Or website. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Oct 27), making it an early-morning watch for viewers in India.

Who Are the Top Contenders for Men’s Ballon d’Or 2026?

Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are among the leading names in contention for the men’s Ballon d’Or. Mbappe has made a strong case through his goalscoring performances and individual scoring honours, while Yamal enters the race after winning major honours with Barcelona and Spain, according to the provided report. Kane will also be among the players to watch as he competes for football’s most prestigious individual award in London.

Other nominees include Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Diaz, Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Sadio Mane, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martinez, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Joao Neves, Michael Olise, Willian Pacho, Julian Quinones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinicius Jr and Vitinha.

Where Will the Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Be Held?

The ceremony will be hosted at the London Palladium in London on Monday (Oct 26). It is the first time the Ballon d’Or awards will be held in the English capital. The venue has been chosen to mark the legacy of Sir Stanley Matthews, who won the inaugural men’s Ballon d’Or in 1956.

What Time Will the Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Start in India?

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM GMT on Monday (Oct 26), which translates to 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Oct 27). Indian viewers planning to watch the event live will therefore need to tune in after midnight.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal
Tags: Ballon dOr 2026

RELATED News

Ballon d’Or 2026: From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Meet Clubs to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

Badminton at Dakar Youth Olympic Games 2026: All You Need to Know – Full Schedule Check Dates, Live Streaming Details and More

SA vs AUS: South Africa Confirm One Change In XI For 3rd Test Against Australia With Anrich Nortje Ruled Out

Ballon d’Or 2026: From Argentina to Germany, Meet Countries to Win Most Men’s Ballon d’Or Trophies

Hylo Open 2026: All You Need to Know – Check Dates, Prize Money, Indian Players in Action, Live Streaming Details and More

LATEST NEWS

‘Awakening’: Swami Chinmayananda’s AI Avatar, PM Modi’s Interaction Steal Spotlight At Music Launch

Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim

Samsung Faces Loyal Customer’s Anger As Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Denied Over 2024 Dent After One UI 9 Beta Issues

Watch Video: Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment – Who Tipped Off Durg Police?

Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?

Karwa Chauth 2026: Moon Hidden By Clouds Or Rain? What Women Should Do Before Breaking Their Fast

A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

School Principal Molests 5-Year-Old Girl Student In Madhya Pradesh, Takes Her To Separate Room, Commits Indecent Act And Locks Her Inside

IIM Calcutta opens admissions for 10th batch of Executive Leadership Programme for Women

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal
Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal
Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal
Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal
Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

QUICK LINKS