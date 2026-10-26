Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to take place in London for the first time, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the leading contenders for the men’s award. The ceremony marks the 70th anniversary of the prestigious football honours, which were first presented by France Football in 1956. Kane will have the added significance of competing for the award in the city where he grew up and began his football journey.

However, several other stars, including Lionel Messi, Michael Olise, Jude Bellingham and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, could also feature prominently in the voting. Here are all the details about the ceremony, including the venue, Indian timings, television broadcast and live-streaming information.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Details

Event: Ballon d’Or 2026 Awards Ceremony

Ballon d’Or 2026 Awards Ceremony Date: Monday (Oct 26), 2026

Monday (Oct 26), 2026 Venue: London Palladium, London

London Palladium, London Start Time: 8:00 PM GMT (1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, Oct 27)

Where to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live Telecast on TV in India?

The television broadcaster for the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony in India has not been confirmed in the provided information. Viewers should check official announcements and local television listings for the latest broadcast details.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony live on DAZN India for free, according to the supplied report. Live coverage will also be available on the official Ballon d’Or website. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Oct 27), making it an early-morning watch for viewers in India.

Who Are the Top Contenders for Men’s Ballon d’Or 2026?

Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are among the leading names in contention for the men’s Ballon d’Or. Mbappe has made a strong case through his goalscoring performances and individual scoring honours, while Yamal enters the race after winning major honours with Barcelona and Spain, according to the provided report. Kane will also be among the players to watch as he competes for football’s most prestigious individual award in London.

Other nominees include Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Diaz, Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Sadio Mane, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martinez, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Joao Neves, Michael Olise, Willian Pacho, Julian Quinones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinicius Jr and Vitinha.

Where Will the Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Be Held?

The ceremony will be hosted at the London Palladium in London on Monday (Oct 26). It is the first time the Ballon d’Or awards will be held in the English capital. The venue has been chosen to mark the legacy of Sir Stanley Matthews, who won the inaugural men’s Ballon d’Or in 1956.

What Time Will the Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony Start in India?

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM GMT on Monday (Oct 26), which translates to 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Oct 27). Indian viewers planning to watch the event live will therefore need to tune in after midnight.