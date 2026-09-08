Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: No Cristiano Ronaldo as Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Make 30-Man Shortlist | Full List

The 30 nominees for the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or have been officially revealed, setting up a wide-open race for football’s most prestigious individual award. Cristiano Ronaldo remains amongst the biggest name to miss out as the 30-man list includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in what will be an extremely tight race to get the accolade.
Ballon d’Or 2026 Men’s awards
- Jude Bellingham — Real Madrid
- Pau Cubarsí — Barcelona
- Marc Cucurella — Chelsea/Real Madrid
- Ousmane Dembélé — Paris Saint-Germain
- Luis Díaz — Bayern Munich
- Bruno Fernandes — Manchester United
- Gabriel — Arsenal
- Erling Haaland — Manchester City
- Achraf Hakimi — Paris Saint-Germain
- Harry Kane — Bayern Munich
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia — Paris Saint-Germain
- Lamine Yamal — Barcelona
- Sadio Mané — Al Nassr
- Marquinhos — Paris Saint-Germain
- Lautaro Martínez — Inter Milan
- Kylian Mbappé — Real Madrid
- Nuno Mendes — Paris Saint-Germain
- Lionel Messi — Inter Miami
- João Neves — Paris Saint-Germain
- Michael Olise — Bayern Munich
- Willian Pacho — Paris Saint-Germain
- Julián Quiñones — Al Qadsiah
- Declan Rice — Arsenal
- Rodri — Manchester City/Barcelona
- Fabián Ruiz — Paris Saint-Germain
- William Saliba — Arsenal
- Ferran Torres — Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain
- Dayot Upamecano — Bayern Munich
- Vinícius Júnior — Real Madrid
- Vitinha — Paris Saint-Germain
Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are amongst those leading the race reportedly. Rodri could also be a firm contender, given his World Cup-winning campaign with Spain. Messi has been nominated and it will be a record ninth win if he manages to clinch the award. Ousmane Dembele, who won it last year could win it again, but faces stiff competition against the likes of Vitinha, Hakimi, Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes. PSG has most players from the club, with as many 10. Ronaldo, who missed out this time around, has won five Ballon d’Or awards in his illustrious career. The Portugese has also been nominated a record 18 times for the same.
Ballon d’Or 2026 Men’s awards: When will the winner be announced?
The winner of the prestigious award will be announced in a ceremony in London, United Kingdom on October 26. It will be the first time that London will host the ceremony as it will celebrate the legacy of the first winner, England’s Stanley Matthews.