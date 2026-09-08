Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: No Cristiano Ronaldo as Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Make 30-Man Shortlist | Full List

The 30 nominees for the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or have been officially revealed, setting up a wide-open race for football’s most prestigious individual award. Cristiano Ronaldo remains amongst the biggest name to miss out as the 30-man list includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in what will be an extremely tight race to get the accolade.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Men’s awards

Jude Bellingham — Real Madrid

Pau Cubarsí — Barcelona

Marc Cucurella — Chelsea/Real Madrid

Ousmane Dembélé — Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Díaz — Bayern Munich

Bruno Fernandes — Manchester United

Gabriel — Arsenal

Erling Haaland — Manchester City

Achraf Hakimi — Paris Saint-Germain

Harry Kane — Bayern Munich

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia — Paris Saint-Germain

Lamine Yamal — Barcelona

Sadio Mané — Al Nassr

Marquinhos — Paris Saint-Germain

Lautaro Martínez — Inter Milan

Kylian Mbappé — Real Madrid

Nuno Mendes — Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi — Inter Miami

João Neves — Paris Saint-Germain

Michael Olise — Bayern Munich

Willian Pacho — Paris Saint-Germain

Julián Quiñones — Al Qadsiah

Declan Rice — Arsenal

Rodri — Manchester City/Barcelona

Fabián Ruiz — Paris Saint-Germain

William Saliba — Arsenal

Ferran Torres — Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain

Dayot Upamecano — Bayern Munich

Vinícius Júnior — Real Madrid

Vitinha — Paris Saint-Germain

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are amongst those leading the race reportedly. Rodri could also be a firm contender, given his World Cup-winning campaign with Spain. Messi has been nominated and it will be a record ninth win if he manages to clinch the award. Ousmane Dembele, who won it last year could win it again, but faces stiff competition against the likes of Vitinha, Hakimi, Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes. PSG has most players from the club, with as many 10. Ronaldo, who missed out this time around, has won five Ballon d’Or awards in his illustrious career. The Portugese has also been nominated a record 18 times for the same.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Men’s awards: When will the winner be announced?

The winner of the prestigious award will be announced in a ceremony in London, United Kingdom on October 26. It will be the first time that London will host the ceremony as it will celebrate the legacy of the first winner, England’s Stanley Matthews.