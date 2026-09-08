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Home > Sports News > Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: When Will They be Announced? Check Date, Time, Probable Names, Ceremony Date And All You Need to Know

Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: When Will They be Announced? Check Date, Time, Probable Names, Ceremony Date And All You Need to Know

Ballon d’Or 2026: The 70th edition of the prestigious individual football awards will see the best players from the 2025-26 season compete for the coveted prize. France Football is announcing the nominees for the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or on Tuesday, September 8, with the winners set to be crowned at a special ceremony in London on October 26. Here are all the details, including the nominees, time, probable names, ceremony date and voting process.

Ballon d'Or 2026: When Will All Nominees Be Announced? Check Deadline Date, Probable Names, Ceremony Date | All You Need to Know
Ballon d'Or 2026: When Will All Nominees Be Announced? Check Deadline Date, Probable Names, Ceremony Date | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 13:36 IST

Ballon d’Or 2026: The 70th edition of the Ballon d’Or will see the best players from the 2025/26 season compete for football’s most prestigious individual award. France Football will announce the nominees for the men’s and women’s awards on Tuesday, September 8, while the winners will be crowned at a special ceremony in London in October. Here are all the details, including the nominee announcement date, deadline, probable names, ceremony date and voting process.

When Will Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees Be Announced?

France Football will officially announce the nominees for the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or 2026 on Tuesday, September 8, between 11 AM and 4 PM CET. A 30-player shortlist for the men’s award will be revealed, with the eventual winner selected from those nominees.

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Ballon d’Or 2026 Nomination Deadline

The announcement of the 30-player shortlist on September 8 will mark the confirmation of the contenders for the men’s Ballon d’Or 2026. At the awards ceremony, the nominees will be ranked from bottom to top based on the votes, with the player finishing first being crowned the winner.

When Is Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony will take place on Monday, October 26. The 70th edition of the prestigious awards will be held in London, England, rather than the traditional venue of Paris. The change of location is part of the celebrations for the milestone edition and honours the inaugural Ballon d’Or winner, Sir Stanley Matthews.

Who Are the Probable Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees?

Several leading stars are expected to be in contention for the Ballon d’Or 2026 after their performances during the 2025/26 season. Lionel Messi, Rodri and Harry Kane are among the prominent names being considered, with Kane emerging as one of the leading favourites for the prestigious individual honour.

Rodri, 2024 winner, could also be in contention again after playing a key role for Spain during their successful World Cup campaign. The final list of 30 nominees will be confirmed by France Football on September 8.

How Are Ballon d’Or 2026 Winners Decided?

A panel of international journalists selected by France Football will determine the 30 finalists for the men’s Ballon d’Or and the shortlist for the Yashin Trophy, which is awarded to the world’s best goalkeeper. The women’s Ballon d’Or winner will be selected by a group of 50 international women’s football journalists.

Meanwhile, a panel of 32 former Ballon d’Or winners will nominate the 10 finalists for the Kopa Trophy, which recognises the best under-21 player. The reduced number of jurors is intended to provide greater objectivity while placing increased emphasis on individual excellence and the player deemed most deserving of the award.

Ballon d’Or 2026: All You Need to Know

  • Nominee Announcement: Tuesday, September 8, 2026
  • Men’s Shortlist: 30 players
  • Awards Ceremony: Monday, October 26, 2026
  • Venue: London, England
  • Probable Contenders: Lionel Messi, Rodri, Harry Kane and other leading stars from the 2025/26 season
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Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: When Will They be Announced? Check Date, Time, Probable Names, Ceremony Date And All You Need to Know
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Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: When Will They be Announced? Check Date, Time, Probable Names, Ceremony Date And All You Need to Know
Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: When Will They be Announced? Check Date, Time, Probable Names, Ceremony Date And All You Need to Know
Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: When Will They be Announced? Check Date, Time, Probable Names, Ceremony Date And All You Need to Know
Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: When Will They be Announced? Check Date, Time, Probable Names, Ceremony Date And All You Need to Know

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