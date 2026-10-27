Ballon d’Or 2026 Rankings: Where did Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe Finish? Check Full Ballon d’Or Rankings

Ballon d’Or 2026 Rankings: Harry Kane won the men’s Ballon d’Or 2026 at the ceremony held in London on Monday (Oct 26), becoming the first Englishman in 25 years to claim football’s prestigious individual honour. The Bayern Munich and England striker finished ahead of France’s Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who secured second and third place, respectively. Rodri, the 2024 winner, finished fourth, while Lionel Messi claimed fifth place. Meanwhile, last year’s winner Ousmane Dembele ended the voting in seventh position. Here is the complete list of the men’s Ballon d’Or 2026 rankings.

Ballon d’Or 2026: Top 10 Rankings

1st: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England) 2nd: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid and France)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid and France) 3rd: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain) 4th: Rodri (Barcelona* and Spain)

Rodri (Barcelona* and Spain) 5th: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina) 6th: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia) 7th: Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain and France)

Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain and France) 8th: Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway) 9th: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France) 10th: Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain and Spain)

Ballon d’Or 2026: Full Rankings From 11th to 29th

11th: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England) 12th: Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona and Spain)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona and Spain) 13th: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco) 14th: Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal) 15th: Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)

Declan Rice (Arsenal and England) 16th: Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain* and Spain)

Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain* and Spain) 17th: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid and Brazil)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid and Brazil) 18th: Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid* and Spain)

Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid* and Spain) 19th: Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal) 20th: Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain and Ecuador)

Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain and Ecuador) 21st: Gabriel (Arsenal and Brazil)

Gabriel (Arsenal and Brazil) 22nd: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan and Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan and Argentina) 23rd: Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal) 24th: Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich and Colombia)

Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich and Colombia) 25th: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil) 26th: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich and France)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich and France) 27th: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United and Portugal)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United and Portugal) 28th: Julian Quinones (Al Qadsiah and Mexico)

Julian Quinones (Al Qadsiah and Mexico) 29th (joint): Sadio Mane (Al Nassr and Senegal)

Sadio Mane (Al Nassr and Senegal) 29th (joint): William Saliba (Arsenal and France)

Note: An asterisk (*) indicates that the player has changed clubs. Harry Kane’s victory ended a 25-year wait for an English men’s Ballon d’Or winner, with Michael Owen having been the previous English recipient in 2001. Yamal, meanwhile, also won the Men’s Young Talent of the Year award at the ceremony.