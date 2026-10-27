Ballon d’Or 2026 Rankings: Where did Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe Finish? Check Full Ballon d’Or Rankings

Ballon d’Or 2026 Rankings: Harry Kane won the men’s Ballon d’Or 2026 at the ceremony held in London on Monday (Oct 26), becoming the first Englishman in 25 years to claim football’s prestigious individual honour. The Bayern Munich and England striker finished ahead of France’s Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who secured second and third place, respectively. Rodri, the 2024 winner, finished fourth, while Lionel Messi claimed fifth place. Meanwhile, last year’s winner Ousmane Dembele ended the voting in seventh position. Here is the complete list of the men’s Ballon d’Or 2026 rankings.
Ballon d’Or 2026: Top 10 Rankings
- 1st: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)
- 2nd: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid and France)
- 3rd: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)
- 4th: Rodri (Barcelona* and Spain)
- 5th: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina)
- 6th: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia)
- 7th: Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain and France)
- 8th: Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)
- 9th: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)
- 10th: Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain and Spain)
Ballon d’Or 2026: Full Rankings From 11th to 29th
- 11th: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)
- 12th: Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona and Spain)
- 13th: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco)
- 14th: Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)
- 15th: Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)
- 16th: Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain* and Spain)
- 17th: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid and Brazil)
- 18th: Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid* and Spain)
- 19th: Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)
- 20th: Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain and Ecuador)
- 21st: Gabriel (Arsenal and Brazil)
- 22nd: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan and Argentina)
- 23rd: Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)
- 24th: Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich and Colombia)
- 25th: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil)
- 26th: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich and France)
- 27th: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United and Portugal)
- 28th: Julian Quinones (Al Qadsiah and Mexico)
- 29th (joint): Sadio Mane (Al Nassr and Senegal)
- 29th (joint): William Saliba (Arsenal and France)
Note: An asterisk (*) indicates that the player has changed clubs. Harry Kane’s victory ended a 25-year wait for an English men’s Ballon d’Or winner, with Michael Owen having been the previous English recipient in 2001. Yamal, meanwhile, also won the Men’s Young Talent of the Year award at the ceremony.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.