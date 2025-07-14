Ballon d’Or Debate 2025: Is Ousmane Dembele Winning It After PSG’s Humiliating Final?

With 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 games across all competitions, Dembele is having the best football season of his life. His attacking efforts, which have allowed him to play in a false nine role due to head coach Luis Enrique’s tactical genius, helped PSG win their first Champions League title, along with Ligue 1 and two further domestic titles. Additionally, Les Parisiens has advanced to the Club World Cup final, where they are the clear favorites to defeat Chelsea. Despite Yamal and Mbappe making compelling arguments for themselves over the last 11 months, the Frenchman is therefore seen as the favorite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

In the 2025 Ballon d’Or debate, Real Madrid great Bale stated that PSG sensation Ousmane Dembele was the front-runner “by some way” to win the prize. Dembele, who is having a tremendous season, will have to compete with fellow countryman Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal for votes.

Lamine Yamal, a teenager who has made 55 appearances for FC Barcelona and recorded 18 goals and 25 assists, is the Frenchman’s primary challenger for the award this year. In addition, Yamal strengthened his candidacy by winning the Supercopa de Espana, the Copa del Rey, and the league title.

Gareth Bale’s thoughts

Bale discussed his thoughts on the 2025 Ballon d’Or in an interview with ESPN. The Welsh legend responded, “Yes, I think so,” when asked if Dembele is the front-runner to win the prize. “You should, in my opinion, also look at the teams’ victories.”

“It’s difficult to see anyone else from the season he’s had, and he’s turned them into trophies as well. I think everyone obviously talks about individuals, but if you are winning those trophies as well, you’re winning the Champions League, obviously they’ve won their domestic treble, and if they win the Club World Cup again, I think that’s hard to see. In my view, that somehow puts him ahead of the competition.”

Humiliating defeat against Chelsea

Dembele was totally blanked by Chelsea in the last third. He did not perform to the level that was anticipated of him on the day, despite being a favorite to win the Ballon d’Or.

Here are some of the fan reactions

Dembele has 0 goals in his last 3 finals for PSG. Ballon d’Or? — ` (@Pxxdwskiii) July 13, 2025

dembele ever being among the ballon d’or candidates just shows how bad football has fallen — auggs ༯ (@auggsoriginal) July 13, 2025

This Dembele Ballon D’OR would be just as bad as a Vinicius Ballon D’OR These Ballon D’OR voters have the chance to save football again pic.twitter.com/ILTinGK4Zl — Brian (@Bri_an2) July 13, 2025

PSG are 3-0 down in the first half and “Ballon d’Or Dembele” is nowhere to be seen pic.twitter.com/uKQK2x4V6q — Pain.𝕏 (@GBarca_) July 13, 2025

