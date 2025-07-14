LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > Sports > Ballon d’Or Debate 2025: Is Ousmane Dembele Winning It After PSG’s Humiliating Final?

Ballon d’Or Debate 2025: Is Ousmane Dembele Winning It After PSG’s Humiliating Final?

The former Ligue 1 coach Pascal Dupraz claims that reporters who cast their votes for the award occasionally have conflicting perspectives on the players' contributions, particularly during crucial games like the championship game. However, with yesterday's loss, supporters are starting to doubt the Ballon d'Or favorite.

Ousmane Dembele is one of the front-runners to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, according to former Ligue 1 coach Pascal Dupraz.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 10:50:44 IST

With 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 games across all competitions, Dembele is having the best football season of his life.  His attacking efforts, which have allowed him to play in a false nine role due to head coach Luis Enrique’s tactical genius, helped PSG win their first Champions League title, along with Ligue 1 and two further domestic titles. Additionally, Les Parisiens has advanced to the Club World Cup final, where they are the clear favorites to defeat Chelsea. Despite Yamal and Mbappe making compelling arguments for themselves over the last 11 months, the Frenchman is therefore seen as the favorite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

In the 2025 Ballon d’Or debate, Real Madrid great Bale stated that PSG sensation Ousmane Dembele was the front-runner “by some way” to win the prize. Dembele, who is having a tremendous season, will have to compete with fellow countryman Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal for votes. 

Lamine Yamal, a teenager who has made 55 appearances for FC Barcelona and recorded 18 goals and 25 assists, is the Frenchman’s primary challenger for the award this year.  In addition, Yamal strengthened his candidacy by winning the Supercopa de Espana, the Copa del Rey, and the league title.

Gareth Bale’s thoughts 

Bale discussed his thoughts on the 2025 Ballon d’Or in an interview with ESPN.  The Welsh legend responded, “Yes, I think so,” when asked if Dembele is the front-runner to win the prize.  “You should, in my opinion, also look at the teams’ victories.”

“It’s difficult to see anyone else from the season he’s had, and he’s turned them into trophies as well. I think everyone obviously talks about individuals, but if you are winning those trophies as well, you’re winning the Champions League, obviously they’ve won their domestic treble, and if they win the Club World Cup again, I think that’s hard to see. In my view, that somehow puts him ahead of the competition.”

Humiliating defeat against Chelsea

Dembele was totally blanked by Chelsea in the last third.  He did not perform to the level that was anticipated of him on the day, despite being a favorite to win the Ballon d’Or.

Here are some of the fan reactions

Also Read: On This Day: A Decade Ago, Lewis Hamilton Was Cancelled For Dress Code Error At Wimbledon

Tags: Ballon dOrDebateLamine YamalOusmane DembelePSGRaphinhaVitinha

More News

Prison Inmate Swallows Mobile Phone At Shivamogga Central Prison, Undergoes Surgery
Meet Amaya And Bryan: The Fan Favorite Winner Couple Of Love Island USA Season 7
Legendary Actress B. Saroja Devi, People’s ‘Abhinaya Saraswati’, Passes Away At 87
S Jaishankar In China: External Affairs Minister Meets Han Zheng, Bats For Better India-China Ties Amid Complex Global Tensions
Assam Influencer Archita Phukan’s Viral Video Exposed As AI Generated, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested For Revenge Porn
Chilling New Allegations: Humaira Asghar’s Demise Now Probed As Possible Murder – What Exactly Happened?
VIP Industries Shares Trembled over 5% As Piramal Family Moves Ahead To Offer 32% Stake
What’s At Stake As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Lands In Beijing: Net Worth, Influence And Strategy Unpacked
Ballon d’Or Debate 2025: Is Ousmane Dembele Winning It After PSG’s Humiliating Final?
Can ‘Blood Money’ Save Nimisha Priya? SC To Hear Urgent Plea To Save Kerala Nurse Facing Execution In Yemen

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?