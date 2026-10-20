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Home > Sports News > Ballon d’Or 2026 Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football’s Prestigious Honour in 2026

Ballon d’Or 2026 Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football’s Prestigious Honour in 2026

Ballon d’Or 2026 Power Rankings: The countdown to the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or is nearing its end, with the winner set to be announced on October 26. Ousmane Dembele, who won the previous edition, is among the 30 shortlisted players and will discover who succeeds him at the prestigious awards ceremony. Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane leads the latest power rankings following a remarkable 2025-26 campaign, with teammate Michael Olise, Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Erling Haaland also among the leading contenders.

Ballon d'Or Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football's Prestigious Honour in 2026
Ballon d'Or Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football's Prestigious Honour in 2026

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-20 22:19 IST

Ballon d’Or 2026 Power Rankings: The countdown to the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or is nearing its end, with the winner set to be announced on October 26. Ousmane Dembele, who won the previous edition, is among the 30 shortlisted players and will discover who succeeds him at the prestigious awards ceremony. Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane leads the latest power rankings following a remarkable 2025-26 campaign, with teammate Michael Olise, Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Erling Haaland also among the leading contenders. The winner will be determined by 100 journalists, who will rank players based on individual performances, team achievements, trophies, class and fair play.

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)

Harry Kane heads the latest rankings after producing one of the most prolific seasons of his career. The Bayern Munich striker recorded 56 goals and eight assists across the Bundesliga, Champions League and World Cup. His additional contributions in other competitions for Bayern and for England took his overall tally to an extraordinary 73 goals in 65 matches.

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Kane also delivered in high-pressure situations, scoring six times across five Champions League knockout matches and producing a hat-trick in the DFB-Pokal final. He continued his impressive form at the World Cup, scoring twice against DR Congo in the round of 32 before registering a goal and an assist against Mexico in the following round.

At 33, Kane has combined prolific scoring with decisive performances on the biggest stages, making him a leading candidate for the prestigious individual award.

2. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)

Michael Olise has emerged as another strong contender following an exceptional campaign for Bayern Munich and France. Excluding penalties, he registered 20 goals and 32 assists across league, Champions League and World Cup action in 53 matches.

The French winger also recorded a further five goals in nine international qualifiers and friendlies, including a hat-trick against Northern Ireland. His creativity, ability to influence attacking moves and contribution without the ball have made him a vital player for club and country.

Olise’s remarkable assist numbers, including a reported record seven at the World Cup, strengthen his case as one of the standout performers of the season.

3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Lamine Yamal continued his rapid rise with another outstanding season for Barcelona. After recording 14 goals and 16 assists in 48 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League in 2024-25, the young forward improved his output to 22 goals and 15 assists in just 38 matches in the same competitions.

However, injuries affected his availability during the campaign. Pubalgia restricted him early in the season, while a hamstring problem later limited his impact at the World Cup. Yamal scored once in the tournament’s group stage against Saudi Arabia and provided an assist against France in the semifinal.

Despite the setbacks, his improved club statistics and continued influence in attack keep the 19-year-old among the leading candidates for the Ballon d’Or.

4. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid and France)

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed another prolific campaign, combining an excellent season for Real Madrid with impressive performances for France at the World Cup. He scored 40 goals in 42 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League, often providing Madrid’s biggest attacking threat during a difficult season for the club.

Mbappe also scored 10 times at the World Cup, claiming a second consecutive Golden Boot at the tournament and taking his career tally in World Cup finals to 22 goals. His consistency in front of goal and ability to perform on the international stage make him a serious contender for the award.

5. Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona and Spain)

Rodri’s campaign was shaped by his return from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for eight months. Hamstring and knee problems also disrupted his early-season progress, forcing him to miss 11 of Manchester City’s first 17 Premier League matches.

The midfielder gradually rediscovered his best form from the beginning of 2026, helping City control matches as the team adopted a more direct style during Pep Guardiola’s final season. Rodri also delivered influential performances in the league and Carabao Cup finals against Arsenal, as well as the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

His recovery and importance in midfield have strengthened his standing, although the time missed through injury remains a factor in his Ballon d’Or case.

6. Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Erling Haaland enjoyed another outstanding season for Manchester City, scoring 27 goals in the Premier League. The Norwegian striker also improved his creative contribution, providing eight league assists after managing the same number across the previous two seasons combined.

Haaland added eight Champions League goals and contributed three goals and an assist during City’s successful FA Cup campaign, finishing with 47 goal contributions in 52 club matches.

His international numbers were equally impressive, with 13 goals in seven matches across World Cup qualifiers and friendlies, including five in Norway’s 11-1 victory over Moldova. His extraordinary scoring record keeps him firmly in the conversation ahead of the ceremony.

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Ballon d’Or 2026 Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football’s Prestigious Honour in 2026
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Ballon d’Or 2026 Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football’s Prestigious Honour in 2026
Ballon d’Or 2026 Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football’s Prestigious Honour in 2026
Ballon d’Or 2026 Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football’s Prestigious Honour in 2026
Ballon d’Or 2026 Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football’s Prestigious Honour in 2026
Ballon d’Or 2026 Latest Update: From Harry Kane to Lamine Yamal, Meet Top Favourites to Win Football’s Prestigious Honour in 2026

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