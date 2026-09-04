LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’

Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’

Ballon d'Or Winner 2026: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has backed Ousmane Dembele and other PSG stars to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, insisting that the prestigious individual award should go to a player from the French club. Speaking ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Monaco, Luis Enrique reiterated his belief that a PSG player deserves the honour after the club's continued success on the European stage.

Ballon d'Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Hints at Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says 'It Should Be a PSG Player'
Ballon d'Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Hints at Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says 'It Should Be a PSG Player'

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 14:37 IST

Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has backed Ousmane Dembele and other PSG stars to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, insisting that the prestigious individual award should go to a player from the French club. Speaking ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Monaco, Luis Enrique reiterated his belief that a PSG player deserves the honour after the club’s continued success on the European stage.

Luis Enrique Backs PSG Player for Ballon d’Or 2026

Luis Enrique said he would prefer a PSG player to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, although he stressed that individual awards are not his primary concern. The Spanish coach highlighted the achievements of several members of his squad, including Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz.

You Might Be Interested In

“I don’t care who wins the Ballon d’Or. But, in my opinion, it has to be a PSG player,” Luis Enrique said. He also emphasised that collective success remains more important than individual recognition.

Why Does Luis Enrique Want Ousmane Dembele to Win Ballon d’Or?

Luis Enrique has previously campaigned for Dembele to receive the Ballon d’Or after the French forward played a key role in PSG’s historic Champions League triumph. Dembele won the award last season and remains among the leading contenders for another individual honour following PSG’s continued success.

Who Are the Favorites to Win Ballon d’Or 2026?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or race is considered one of the most open in recent years, with several elite players in contention. Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi are among the leading candidates.

Rodri, Kane and Messi in Ballon d’Or 2026 Race

Rodri enters the race after winning the World Cup with Spain and being named the tournament’s best player. Harry Kane enjoyed a prolific domestic campaign with Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga and finishing as the league’s top scorer with 36 goals in 31 matches.

Lionel Messi also remains in contention after an impressive World Cup campaign at the age of 39. The Argentina superstar scored eight goals at the tournament, statistically making it his best World Cup. Another Ballon d’Or triumph would take Messi to a record ninth award.

When Will Ballon d’Or 2026 Be Awarded?

  • Date: Monday, October 26, 2026
  • Venue: The London Palladium, London
  • Eligibility Period: July 2025 to July 19, 2026

Ballon d’Or 2026: What Is the Evaluation Period?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or will evaluate performances between July 2025 and July 19, 2026. The assessment period includes the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, meaning performances at the tournament will have a significant role in determining the eventual winner.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’

RELATED News

NAM vs SA 6th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in South Africa, Namibia And India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

Abhishek Sharma Birthday: Yuvraj Singh’s Heartfelt Wish to India T20I Star Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Travel World Online honours excellence in travel, tourism and hospitality at Global Tourism Excellence Awards 2026

Weekend Watchlist: From Mirzapur The Movie To Dhamaal 4, 9 New Movies And Web Series Releasing Today

Fatima Jatoi’s ‘6 Minute 39 Second’ Viral Video: What Was The Controversy And Who Leaked ‘Intimate’ Clip?

Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’

Cabin Crew Member Involved In Air India Express Bomb Threat? 60–70% Handwriting Match Sparks Probe

Why Is The UN Set To Adopt A New World Map? What Will ‘Equal Earth Projection’ Change And Why Now?

Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Abhishek Sharma Birthday Special: Team India T20I Star Turns 26, What is His Net Worth in 2026? Check House And Car Collection

Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’
Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’
Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’
Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’

QUICK LINKS