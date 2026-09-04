Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’

Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has backed Ousmane Dembele and other PSG stars to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, insisting that the prestigious individual award should go to a player from the French club. Speaking ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Monaco, Luis Enrique reiterated his belief that a PSG player deserves the honour after the club’s continued success on the European stage.

Luis Enrique Backs PSG Player for Ballon d’Or 2026

Luis Enrique said he would prefer a PSG player to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, although he stressed that individual awards are not his primary concern. The Spanish coach highlighted the achievements of several members of his squad, including Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz.

“I don’t care who wins the Ballon d’Or. But, in my opinion, it has to be a PSG player,” Luis Enrique said. He also emphasised that collective success remains more important than individual recognition.

Why Does Luis Enrique Want Ousmane Dembele to Win Ballon d’Or?

Luis Enrique has previously campaigned for Dembele to receive the Ballon d’Or after the French forward played a key role in PSG’s historic Champions League triumph. Dembele won the award last season and remains among the leading contenders for another individual honour following PSG’s continued success.

Who Are the Favorites to Win Ballon d’Or 2026?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or race is considered one of the most open in recent years, with several elite players in contention. Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi are among the leading candidates.

Rodri, Kane and Messi in Ballon d’Or 2026 Race

Rodri enters the race after winning the World Cup with Spain and being named the tournament’s best player. Harry Kane enjoyed a prolific domestic campaign with Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga and finishing as the league’s top scorer with 36 goals in 31 matches.

Lionel Messi also remains in contention after an impressive World Cup campaign at the age of 39. The Argentina superstar scored eight goals at the tournament, statistically making it his best World Cup. Another Ballon d’Or triumph would take Messi to a record ninth award.

When Will Ballon d’Or 2026 Be Awarded?

Date: Monday, October 26, 2026

Monday, October 26, 2026 Venue: The London Palladium, London

The London Palladium, London Eligibility Period: July 2025 to July 19, 2026

Ballon d’Or 2026: What Is the Evaluation Period?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or will evaluate performances between July 2025 and July 19, 2026. The assessment period includes the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, meaning performances at the tournament will have a significant role in determining the eventual winner.