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Home > Sports News > Ballon d’Or Winners List 1956–2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Every Football Legend Who Won The Award

Ballon d’Or Winners List 1956–2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Every Football Legend Who Won The Award

Ballon d’Or Winners List: From Stanley Matthews’ historic triumph in 1956 to the modern era’s greatest football icons, the Ballon d’Or has celebrated excellence for seven decades. Check the complete year-wise list of winners from 1956 to 2026, featuring legendary multiple-time champions, memorable milestones and the stars who shaped football history.

Ballon d’Or Winners List 1956–2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Every Football Legend Who Won The Award

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 11:15 IST

Ballon d’Or Winners List: The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s most prestigious individual awards, recognising the outstanding performances of players across different eras. First presented by France Football in 1956, the award has honoured some of the biggest names in football, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini and Marco van Basten.

Over the decades, the Ballon d’Or has become a major part of football history, with Lionel Messi holding the record for the most men’s awards with eight wins, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with five. The women’s Ballon d’Or was introduced in 2018, expanding the recognition of individual excellence in the women’s game. Here is the complete year-wise list of Ballon d’Or winners from 1956 to 2026.

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Ballon d’Or Winners List From 1956 To 1969

  • 1956: Stanley Matthews (England)

  • 1957: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Spain)

  • 1958: Raymond Kopa (France)

  • 1959: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Spain)

  • 1960: Luis Suárez (Spain)

  • 1961: Omar Sívori (Italy)

  • 1962: Josef Masopust (Czechoslovakia)

  • 1963: Lev Yashin (Soviet Union)

  • 1964: Denis Law (Scotland)

  • 1965: Eusébio (Portugal)

  • 1966: Bobby Charlton (England)

  • 1967: Flórián Albert (Hungary)

  • 1968: George Best (Northern Ireland)

  • 1969: Gianni Rivera (Italy)

Ballon d’Or Winners List From 1970 To 1979

  • 1970: Gerd Müller (West Germany)

  • 1971: Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

  • 1972: Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)

  • 1973: Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

  • 1974: Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

  • 1975: Oleh Blokhin (Soviet Union)

  • 1976: Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)

  • 1977: Allan Simonsen (Denmark)

  • 1978: Kevin Keegan (England)

  • 1979: Kevin Keegan (England)

Ballon d’Or Winners List From 1980 To 1989

  • 1980: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)

  • 1981: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)

  • 1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy)

  • 1983: Michel Platini (France)

  • 1984: Michel Platini (France)

  • 1985: Michel Platini (France)

  • 1986: Ihor Belanov (Soviet Union)

  • 1987: Ruud Gullit (Netherlands)

  • 1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

  • 1989: Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

Ballon d’Or Winners List From 1990 To 1999

  • 1990: Lothar Matthäus (Germany)

  • 1991: Jean-Pierre Papin (France)

  • 1992: Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

  • 1993: Roberto Baggio (Italy)

  • 1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

  • 1995: George Weah (Liberia)

  • 1996: Matthias Sammer (Germany)

  • 1997: Ronaldo (Brazil)

  • 1998: Zinédine Zidane (France)

  • 1999: Rivaldo (Brazil)

Ballon d’Or Winners List From 2000 To 2009

  • 2000: Luís Figo (Portugal)

  • 2001: Michael Owen (England)

  • 2002: Ronaldo (Brazil)

  • 2003: Pavel Nedvěd (Czech Republic)

  • 2004: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)

  • 2005: Ronaldinho (Brazil)

  • 2006: Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

  • 2007: Kaká (Brazil)

  • 2008: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

  • 2009: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Ballon d’Or Winners List From 2010 To 2019

  • 2010: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • 2011: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • 2012: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • 2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

  • 2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

  • 2015: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

  • 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

  • 2018: Luka Modrić (Croatia)

  • 2019: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Ballon d’Or Winners List From 2020 To 2026

  • 2020: No winner — award cancelled

  • 2021: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • 2022: Karim Benzema (France)

  • 2023: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • 2024: Rodri (Spain)

  • 2025: Ousmane Dembélé (France)

  • 2026: Harry Kane (England)

Women’s Ballon d’Or Winners List From 2018 To 2026

The women’s Ballon d’Or was introduced in 2018 to recognise outstanding performances in women’s football.

  • 2018: Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

  • 2019: Megan Rapinoe (United States)

  • 2020: No award

  • 2021: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

  • 2022: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

  • 2023: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)

  • 2024: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)

  • 2025: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)

  • 2026: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Which Player Has Won The Most Ballon d’Or Awards?

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most men’s Ballon d’Or awards, with eight titles. He won in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo is second with five wins, secured in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten have each won the award three times.

The Ballon d’Or continues to celebrate individual achievement in football, adding new names to its history with every edition.

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Ballon d’Or Winners List 1956–2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Every Football Legend Who Won The Award
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Ballon d’Or Winners List 1956–2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Every Football Legend Who Won The Award

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Ballon d’Or Winners List 1956–2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Every Football Legend Who Won The Award
Ballon d’Or Winners List 1956–2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Every Football Legend Who Won The Award
Ballon d’Or Winners List 1956–2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Every Football Legend Who Won The Award
Ballon d’Or Winners List 1956–2026: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Every Football Legend Who Won The Award
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