Ban Direct And Indirect Ads Related To Tobacco, Alcohol: Union Health Ministry To IPL

The Union Health Ministry has instructed the Indian Premier League (IPL) to enforce a ban on all tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertisements, during the upcoming tournament starting March 22.

In a letter addressed to IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, emphasized that cricketers, as influential role models for Indian youth, should not be associated with any form of tobacco or alcohol advertising, either directly or indirectly.

Goel urged IPL to adhere strictly to regulations prohibiting tobacco/alcohol promotions, both within the stadiums hosting IPL games and during television broadcasts. He also stressed the need to prevent the sale of tobacco or alcohol at IPL-affiliated events and sports facilities.

The Health Ministry further highlighted the importance of discouraging sportspersons and commentators from endorsing products linked to tobacco or alcohol.

With the IPL attracting millions of viewers across the country, it is a major advertising platform. Goel pointed out that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes, which account for more than 70% of annual deaths in India, are significantly influenced by tobacco and alcohol use. India ranks second in the world for tobacco-related deaths, with nearly 14 lakh fatalities each year, and alcohol remains the most commonly used psychoactive substance.

Goel concluded by stressing the responsibility of cricketers and the IPL to promote public health, urging the league to support health initiatives in line with the government’s goals.