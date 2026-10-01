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Home > Sports News > BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final

BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final

Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad produced some stunning fireworks to take Pakistan to the gold-medal match in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on October 1, Thursday.

BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final. (Image Credits: X)
BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-01 09:55 IST

BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad produced some stunning fireworks to take Pakistan to the gold-medal match in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on October 1, Thursday. With the match having a delayed start, it was reduced to 13 overs per side as the 59-run stand between Nawaz and Samad was the neucleus behind Pakistan’s six-wicket victory on Thursday.

BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Towhid Hridoy’s cameo takes Bangladesh to a competitive total

Only Saif Hassan (19) got to double-figures among the top four Bangladeshi batters as the Tigers struggled early on against Pakistan’s spinners. Nevertheless, Towhid Hridoy not only found a way but cashed in on some wayward bowling from Pakistan, hitting two boundaries and four sixes in his 25-ball 42. With a strike rate of 168, he top-scored for Bangladesh and took their side from 45/4 to 111/7 at the end of 13 overs.

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Sufyan Moqim was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers with figures of 3-0-26-3 but they conceded 19 extras, out of which 15 were wides.

BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Sahibzada Farhan perishes in the first over

With a tricky target of 112 to chase down on a spinning surface, the 2009 World T20 champions had lost their captain Sahibzada Farhan in the first over itself for a single-figure score. Despite cameos from Maaz Sadaqat (15), Usman Khan (14) and Saim Ayub (21), Bangladesh seemed to have their noses in front but Pakistan also didn’t let the run-rate spiral out of control.

The momentum decisively shifted in the 10th over sent down by Mustafizur Rahman as Abdul Samad smoked an eye-watering 23 runs, including four boundaries and a six to bring the equation down to 13 needing off the final 12 deliveries. Nawaz was the one finishing the match in 11.3 overs with a boundary to help Pakistan to the final.

They will now face the winner of India and Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match on October 3, Saturday. With that, Pakistan have also assured themselves a medal.

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BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final
Tags: Abdul SamadAsian GamesAsian Games 2026BAN vs PAKBangladesh National Cricket TeamHasan NawazPakistan national cricket team

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BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final
BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final
BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final
BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final
BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final

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