So far, Bangalore and Mumbai have been at par in the league’s matches. Both teams have won 1-1 matches. In Bangalore’s team, both batsmen V Kohllii and A Finch have not come in their form. AB de Villiers has scored half a century in the last match. And in the bowlers, only Y Chahal has been successful. All Rounder S Dube is also doing well. This team needs speed both in batting and bowling.

Amongst the batsmen in Mumbai team, R Sharma, S Yadav and S Tiwary are seen coming in their form. In bowling too, T Boult, J Bumrah, J Pattinson and R Chahar are also bowling well and taking wickets. The team will need to maintain this form.

Details of Bangalore vs Mumbai: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 10th match of the T20 tournament pits Bangalore against Mumbai which starts on Monday, September 28th at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Probable XI: Bangalore

V Kohllii, A Finch, AB de Villiers, D Padikkal, S Dube, Y Chahal, D Steyn, N Saini, P Patel, W Sundar, U Yadav

Top Picks for Bangalore: V Kohllii, A Finch, AB de Villiers, D Padikkal, S Dube, Y Chahal

Probable XI: Mumbai

R Sharma, S Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard, Q de Kock, K Pandya, T Boult, J Bumrah, R Chahar, J Pattinson

Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, S Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – Q de Kock

Batsman – V Kohllii, R Sharma, S Tiwary, AB de Villiers, D Padikkal

All Rounder – S Dube, K Pollard

Bowler – J Bumrah, Y Chahal, R Chahar

Best Captain Picks – V Kohllii, R Sharma

Best Vice Captain Picks – AB de Villiers, D Padikkal

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one-stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.

