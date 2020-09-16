Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 16 (ANI): Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan has again returned positive in his second Covid-19 test.

Hassan’s second sample was taken exactly seven days after he first tested positive, a Bangladesh Cricket Board source has confirmed to ESPNcricinfo. BCB have not added Hassan’s name in their list of 27 cricketers considered for the preliminary squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. If he recovers in time, Hassan could still make the squad as he has played in Bangladesh’s last two Tests earlier this year.



Hassan got his place in the Test side at the back of his performance in domestic and Bangladesh A games. He was picked for the Test series against India last year but could not make his debut for Bangladesh.



He made his debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi earlier this year and played the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in February as well.



However, Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka is in doubt after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) increases the quarantine period to 14 days.



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has said that “terms and conditions are nowhere near” that were discussed.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for the World Test Championship series, beginning on October 23.



“We cannot play World Test Championships with these terms and conditions. Until their letter yesterday, both boards were having discussions along the lines of a seven-day quarantine,” ESPNcricinfo had quoted Hassan as saying.



“But now their terms and conditions are nowhere near those discussions, and neither are they anything close to what other countries hosting cricket in the pandemic are doing. There are three or seven-day quarantines in those places where the players can either train among themselves or use the gym,” he had added. (ANI)

