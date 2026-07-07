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Home > Sports News > Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight: Report

Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight: Report

Bangladesh is set to host the Asia Cup 2027 from June 18 to July 4, with Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet proposed as host venues amidst heightened security focus.

Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight. Photo X
Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 23:10 IST

The Asia Cup is reportedly set to return to Bangladesh for the 2027 edition, scheduled to take place from June 18 to July 4, 2027. According to a Cricbuzz report, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has identified Mirpur, Chattogram, and Sylhet as the three proposed host venues for the prestigious regional tournament.

Speaking on Tuesday, BCB security committee chairman Sayeed Ibrahim Ahmed confirmed that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially sought comprehensive details regarding the infrastructure and security apparatus of the three selected locations as the home board works diligently to finalize hosting arrangements.

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“We have been contacted, and they (ACC) have asked us for detailed information about the three proposed venues. We hope to formalize the matter within the next few days,” Ibrahim said.

While the board intends to focus primarily on established international centers, Ibrahim noted that Bogura’s Shaheed Chandu Stadium remains under long-term consideration but has not been fast-tracked as an immediate priority. “We are working on the Bogura venue. Managing the venue properly is a separate matter. For now however, the focus is on Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram,” he clarified.

Bangladesh last staged the tournament a decade ago in 2016, which was successfully contested in the T20 format. Ibrahim expressed immense confidence that the country would once again rise to the occasion and deliver a spectacular tournament for global cricket fans.

“We are hopeful that each of these venues will host at least one match. We will be able to share more over the next few days once the decision is finalised. We are optimistic that the Asia Cup will return to Bangladesh after so many years. We want to deliver a successful tournament for the fans and everyone who loves the game,” he added.

However, organizing this edition will likely come with heightened political scrutiny. The fallout from the 2026 T20 World Cup drama and a fragile bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh have created an intense backdrop. This follows a previous, highly charged Asia Cup in the UAE that was marred by handshake rejections and sensitive public commentary.

Ahead of the marquee 2027 event, the BCB faces an immediate litmus test this year. The board is preparing to step up security arrangements for India’s scheduled white-ball tour in September, amidst growing optimism that the bilateral series will proceed despite recent diplomatic uncertainty.

“Security is always a concern for every touring side, especially for the major cricketing nations. We have not yet formally started communication with them (BCCI). We are hopeful there will be no complaints if the tour takes place as planned,” Ibrahim concluded.

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Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight: Report
Tags: acc asia cup 2027 datesasia cup 2027 host countryBangladesh cricket newsbcb proposed venues asia cupcricbuzz bangladesh cricket updatesindia tour of bangladesh septembermirpur sylhet chattogram stadiumssayeed ibrahim ahmed security

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Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight: Report

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Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight: Report
Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight: Report
Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight: Report
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