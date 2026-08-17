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Home > Sports News > Bangladesh Eye Historic 2-0 Series Sweep vs Australia After Record Darwin Test Victory, Says Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bangladesh Eye Historic 2-0 Series Sweep vs Australia After Record Darwin Test Victory, Says Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bangladesh created history by securing their first-ever Test win in Australia, defeating the hosts by nine wickets in Darwin. Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with bat and ball as Bangladesh now target a memorable 2-0 Test series sweep against Australia in Mackay.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up a five-wicket haul and scored a fifty in the 1st Test against Australia. Image Credit: X
Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up a five-wicket haul and scored a fifty in the 1st Test against Australia. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 11:39 IST

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series: Bangladesh scripted history when they defeated Australia in Darwin as the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side recorded the nation’s first Test win Down Under. Winning by nine wickets, it was a fair assessment to say that the Bangla Tigers completely dominated the proceedings in the Northern Territory. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored a fifty with the bat in hand and picked up a five-wicket haul in the third innings, spoke about the possibility of the Asian nation clean-sweeping Australia in their own den. 

AUS vs BAN: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Shines For Bangladesh

On Sunday, Bangladesh Cricket experienced one of its biggest moments, defeating a full-strength side with a nine-wicket haul from Hasan Mahmud, with an all-round show from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and a historic century from Tanzid Hasan being the highlights.

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Miraz was sensational, scoring a 154-ball 65 to balloon Bangladesh’s first innings lead to 228 runs and taking a five-wicket haul later to set a chase of just 57 runs, which Bangladesh completed with nine wickets in hand.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz And Co Eye Series Win in Australia

The win in Darwin provides Bangladesh the opportunity to clinch a rare 2-0 series result when the teams move to Mackay in north Queensland for the second and final Test of the series, and Miraz believes his side is well placed to complete the rout.

“Of course we are thinking that way (clinching the series), and we want to stay focused on the approach we have taken,” he said.

“Since we won the first match, an even bigger challenge awaits us. (But) winning a Test match is never easy. Right now, we just want to carry this momentum forward, and we will plan for the next match later,” Miraz added.

AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Wins First Test in Darwin

Bangladesh received plenty of strong efforts across the first Test, with Player of the Match Hasan Mahmud picking up six wickets in the first innings and nine for the match, opener Tanzid Hasan scoring a superb century when the game was on the line and Miraz making strong contributions with both bat and ball.

The victory came on the back of a disappointing thrashing to Cricket Australia XI just before the first Test when they were bowled out for just 54 in their second innings of Bangladesh’s only tour match, but Miraz said the side’s management never lost faith in their ability.

“When I was struggling myself, our team manager, Nafis Iqbal, gave me a lot of encouragement on how to play in these conditions,” said Miraz.

“I was very happy mentally and talked to him a lot. At one point, he even bowled to me in the nets, and I faced his bowling.”

“I also want to mention Mushtaq Ahmed from the team management. After we lost the first match, he went to every single player and told us, ‘Have faith. If you believe, winning is possible, and faith can take you a long way. Starting from those small things, we began to believe, and you can all see the results today,” he concluded.

The second Test commences in Mackay on Saturday, where a victory for Bangladesh will catapult them past Australia and into third place on the World Test Championship standings as they attempt to win a place in the final for the first time.

Australia vs Bangladesh Schedule

First Test: Bangladesh won by nine wickets

Second Test: August 22-26 in Mackay

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Men’s Hundred 2026 Final: Tim Seifert Powers Sanjiv Goenka’s Manchester Super Giants to Maiden Title at Lord’s

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Bangladesh Eye Historic 2-0 Series Sweep vs Australia After Record Darwin Test Victory, Says Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Tags: AUS vs BANAustralia vs BangladeshMehidy Hasan Miraz

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Bangladesh Eye Historic 2-0 Series Sweep vs Australia After Record Darwin Test Victory, Says Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bangladesh Eye Historic 2-0 Series Sweep vs Australia After Record Darwin Test Victory, Says Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bangladesh Eye Historic 2-0 Series Sweep vs Australia After Record Darwin Test Victory, Says Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bangladesh Eye Historic 2-0 Series Sweep vs Australia After Record Darwin Test Victory, Says Mehidy Hasan Miraz

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