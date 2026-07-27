Bangladesh Squad vs Australia 1st Test 2026: Soumya Sarkar Returns, Nahid Rana Ruled Out With WTC Points At Stake

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed a 15-man squad for the first Test of the two-match series against Australia. Bangladesh’s first Test series against Australia since 2003 will be captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto. The series will be even more significant because the two-match series will carry vital ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 points. Australia, the 2023 champions, have already assembled a formidable team for the series.

AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Names Squad For 1st Test Against Australia

The Bangladesh squad includes Soumya Sarkar, who returns to the Test setup after last featuring in the format in 2021 and brings the experience of 16 matches at the highest level. Alongside captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Sarkar, Bangladesh’s batting unit is bolstered by seasoned campaigners Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, and Shadman Islam.

Hampered by injuries, Bangladesh’s pace attack will be led by Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain. Uncapped pacer Musfik Hasan has also earned a place in the squad, adding depth to the bowling unit. The spin department will be spearheaded by experienced duo Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, who will play a key role in Bangladesh’s bowling plans.

Nahid Rana set to miss Australia test series

The injury to Nahid Rana has further widened the gap between the two teams. The pacer, who has rattled many batters in his short career with his express speed, will be a key miss in Bangladesh’s squad. On Australian surfaces, Rana could have certainly bolstered the pace attack of the visitors.

What made fans in Bangladesh frustrated was how the right-arm pacer was injured. He was injured while playing against Zimbabwe in a white-ball series that did not hold much importance. However, a return to Australian shores for red-ball after two decades held way more importance for the passionate fans.

Bangladesh 1st Test Squad vs Australia

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan

BAN vs AUS: Australia Names Full-Strength Squad

Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series Schedule

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test: 13th to 17th August, Darwin

Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: 22nd to 26th August, Mackay

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