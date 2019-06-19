Bengal Tigers is to take on Kangaroos tomorrow at 3 pm (IST) on 26th game of the World Cup 2019. The match will at 2.30 pm in Bangladesh and, 7.30 pm in Australia.

Bangladesh is set to take on Australia today at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground on 26th game of the World Cup 2019.The Aaron Finch-led Australian side is at number two behind host England with same points of 8. But Engalnd(1.862) are marginally ahead of Australia(0.812).No doubt that 5 times World Cup winner Australia will start the match as a favourite , but after an emphatic run chase against West Indies Bengal Tigers will be top of their confidence as well.

When and where is Bangladesh vs Australia match, what time will the match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Australia match is scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 20, 2019, at 3 PM IST, 2.30 pm in Bangladesh,7.30 pm in Australia, at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham, England. The toss is scheduled at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Australia match?

The Bangladesh vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Star Sports Network channels in both standard and HD formats.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Australia match online?

The Bangladesh vs Australia match will be streamed online on Hotstar. Viewers can tune in to Newsx.com to receive live match updates.

What is the venue for Bangladesh vs Australia match?

The Bangladesh vs Australia match will be held at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground,Nottingham, England.

The line-up for Bangladesh vs Australia match:

Bangladesh squad: Mosaddek Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sabbir Rehman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Abu Jayed, Mashrafe Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

